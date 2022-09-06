New Interactive Art Experience & Bar WONDERLAND DREAMS Opens In NYC This October

Artist Alexa Meade and Catching Flights, founders of the highly successful immersive exhibit Rosé Mansion, has announced Wonderland Dreams, a new, interactive art experience and bar launching in New York City (529 5th Avenue) on Friday, October 7, 2022. The experience will be open for a limited time, until April 2023. Tickets are on sale now at: wonderlanddreams.com. Follow @wonderlanddreamland on TikTok and Instagram for the latest updates.

Go on a mesmerizing journey through the looking glass and into an immersive dreamscape loosely inspired by the magic of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Every inch of the 26,000-square-feet exhibition space is painted from floor to ceiling in Alexa Meade's signature 3D painting style that allows visitors to step inside the painting.

The Wonderland Dreams art experience features:

The main ticketed exhibit where visitors of all ages can wander through over 20 rooms full of Alexa Meade's painted dreams, each filled with sensational art installations. Fall down the rabbit hole into a world of giant playing cards, secret rose gardens, mad tea parties, and a living art gallery that puts you inside the picture frame.

A wine bar based on storytelling, embracing the idea of celebrating every single day, like the novel's unbirthdays. Adult guests can order the same wine sipped by royalty, like Queen Victoria's sweet Tokaji, or Cleopatra's Brachetto. The bar asks patrons to dream as they are whisked away to another time and place with each custom-made bottle and glass. Themed small plates and snacks accompany the libations. The bar is open to the public, without a ticket, either by reservation or walk in.

The Wonderland Gift Show, a playful exhibition shop, allows guests to take home their favorite pieces of the immersive experience. Offerings include painted clothes, playing cards, and one-of-a-kind 3D painted art objects by Alexa Meade.

"I believe art should make everyone feel welcome and leave them inspired, which is exactly my goal with this experience. At Wonderland Dreams, everyone who walks into the exhibit becomes part of this living work of art," says Alexa Meade.

"We're thrilled to be working with Alexa to bring Wonderland to life. This is the perfect way for the world to experience her art in a much more intimate and immersive way. Wonderland Dreams will be an interactive experience for everyone, and a perfect encapsulation of our belief that art should give people a chance to get in touch with their sense of play as they interact with each dream," says Morgan First, Catching Flights co-founder.

"We want everyone who comes to Wonderland Dreams to enjoy themselves and feel free to move around and explore. A major part of the experience is the bar, which will echo Alexa's work in the ticketed experience and bring a sense of play into socializing. After all, art and wine are very similar-it's all about the stories they tell," says Tyler Balliet, Catching Flights co-founder.

Artist Alexa Meade paints on the human body and three-dimensional spaces, creating the illusion that our reality is a two-dimensional painting. As The New York Times describes Alexa's artwork, "Think of it as a Van Gogh - that is, if one of his paintings were brought to life as a performative protest."

Alexa's art has been exhibited around the world at the Grand Palais in Paris, the Saatchi Gallery in London, the United Nations in New York, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. Her artwork has also been exhibited in space, orbiting the Earth on the history-making SpaceX Inspiration4 mission.

She has created interactive installations at Coachella, Cannes Lions, and Art Basel. Alexa painted on the body of Ariana Grande for her iconic "God is a Woman" music video, which has over 350 million views. Her solo show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was attended by forty-thousand people throughout its 5-week run. Alexa's art has been upvoted to the #1 position on the Front Page of Reddit. She has been commissioned by Apple, BMW, and Sony. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Alexa teamed up with LEGO as a Master Builder for their "Rebuild the World" campaign.

Collaborating with spacetime researchers, Alexa was the first ever Artist-in-Residence at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. She has also been Artist-in-Residence at Google, where she worked alongside the engineers advancing Light Field imaging technology.

Alexa and her work have been honored with the "Disruptive Innovation Award" from the Tribeca Film Festival. Respected for her thought leadership and non-traditional career path, Alexa has lectured at TED, Stanford, and Princeton. Alexa accepted an invitation to the White House under President Obama. Google Arts & Cul­ture selec­ted Alexa as the face of their "Faces of Frida" cam­paign, cele­brating the legacy of Frida Kahlo and the female artists who are carrying it forward today. InStyle has named Alexa among their "Badass Women."

Catching Flights is an immersive storytelling company that imagines, designs, and builds thrilling cultural experiences all around the United States. Founded by Morgan First and Tyler Balliet, they believe in creating magical, educational events that inspire and bring joy to a wide range of people.

In 2009, First and Balliet founded Wine Riot, a traveling wine tasting festival that went to New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. In 2018, they launched Rosé Mansion, an interactive wine tasting adventure in New York City that sold almost 100,000 tickets and was featured in Good Morning America, ABC News, Harper's Bazaar, and many others.

First and Balliet have both appeared in Inc Magazine's 30 Under 30 list. In 2013, Balliet landed on the cover of Wine Enthusiast Magazine for their inaugural 40 Under 40 issue. In 2019, Morgan appeared in Wine Enthusiast Magazine's 40 Under 40 issue and Design: Retail's 40 Under 40 list. In spring 2023, Balliet will publish his first book, Rebel School of Wine, An illustrated guide to wine Confidence, with HarperCollins.

Wonderland Dreams is located 529 5th Ave, New York, New York 10017, minutes away from Grand Central Station and Bryant Park. It is easily accessible from the F or D Train (42 St-Bryant Pk. stop), the 4, 5, or 6 train (Grand Central-42 St. stop), the 7 train (5 Av stop), as well as the M22 bus (Madison/Clinton stop), M1 or M3 (Madison Ave/E 43 St stop).

Tickets are $36 (Monday through Thursday) and $46 (Friday through Sunday). Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online at wonderlanddreams.com.