New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Explores the Film's Legacy and Relevance

A new documentary, "Still Working 9 to 5" will chronicle the origins and legacy of the classic comedy film starring starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin.

The documentary will delve into the film's history and lasting impact, as well as explore its numerous spinoffs, including the 2009 Broadway musical adaptation, starring Allison Janney, Megan Hilty, and Stephanie J. Block as well as its current West End production.

When 9 to 5 exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

The documentary explores the comedic tone of the film and how it resonated with a wide audience at a time when the feminist message was being rejected and/or feared by a large swathe of the population. Furthermore, it examines how workplace equality has evolved over the decades since, in relation to the film, TV series and musical and how the questions raised hold relevance today.

I'm so lucky to have been a part of 9 to 5 along with so many other amazing artists. Looking forward to this @9to5documentary pic.twitter.com/mrLdvcO08s - Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) January 12, 2021

9 To 5: The Musical opened at the Marriott Marquis Theatre on April 30, 2009 starring four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, and two-time Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch.

The show was nominated for four 2009 Tony Awards including Best Original Score, Best Actress in a Musical (Allison Janney), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Marc Kudisch), and Best Choreography. Additionally, Allison Janney received a 2009 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, with the production receiving a record breaking 15 Drama Desk nominations.

