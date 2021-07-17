New Documentary About Liza Minnelli's Rise to Fame is in the Works

A new documentary about Liza Minnelli's rise to fame is coming soon from Atlas Media Corp. Realscreen reports, and Atlas has confirmed, that the company has signed an exclusive deal with Minnelli to produce the feature doc.

The film will reportedly begin following the death of Minnelli's mother, Judy Garland. It will then follow Minnelli on her rise to fame, beginning in the 1970s, and chronicling her various accolades, including an Oscar for best actress (Cabaret), an Emmy for best TV special (Liza with a Z), and a Tony for best actress in a musical (The Act).

Minnelli said she is looking forward to collaborating with Atlas on this project, stating, "A few years back, I found old films in a storage closet and had absolutely no idea what they were about. When they were transferred and I got to see them, it was like reliving that fabulous time in the '70s when all things were new and everything was possible. I look forward to collaborating with Bruce [David Klein, Atlas Media Corp president and EP] and his team to bring this personal story and very special era to life."

Michael Feinstein will serve as executive producer on the film. No further details have been released at this time.

With a career spanning six decades, Liza Minnelli has reached legendary status in multiple fields of entertainment and is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She is considered both an American icon and a gay icon.

In 1965 she made her Broadway debut in the musical Flora the Red Menace and was awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the award. Critically lauded for her Academy Award nominated dramatic performance in the film The Sterile Cuckoo (1969), she rose to international stardom with the Emmy Award-winning TV special Liza with a Z (1972) and her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (1972), which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Other notable film credits have included Golden Globe Award nominated performances in Lucky Lady (1975), New York, New York (1977) and Arthur (1981).

She has successfully returned to the Broadway stage on a number of occasions. She won a Special Tony Award in 1974 for her three-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre, won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the 1977 musical The Act, was Tony-nominated for her performance for the 1984 musical The Rink, and won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event for her show Liza's at The Palace.

From the late 1970s onwards, Minnelli's work has predominantly focused on concert tours and nightclub performances. She gave highly regarded performances at Carnegie Hall in 1979 and 1987, and at Radio City Music Hall in 1991 and 1992. In the late 1980s she toured alongside Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in Frank, Liza & Sammy: The Ultimate Event.