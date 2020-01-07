New Broadway League Website Spotlights Theatrical Careers

The Broadway League has launched its latest industry initiative Careers.Broadway. This new website is a one-stop resource for anyone who wants to know what to do, where to look, and how to build a career on Broadway.

Starting a career on Broadway can seem mysterious and daunting. Careers.Broadway was developed as a resource to demystify what goes on in the offices and backstage of theatrical productions. The site also offers strategies, insights and frequently asked questions about the industry. Users will find descriptions and examples of over 80 positions and links to articles and videos plus lists of skill sets and pathways to those careers.

"The Broadway League has long been committed to cultivating the next generation of theatre makers - on and off the stage. Everyone can see actors, musicians, even directors. Beyond these very public-facing roles, a world of opportunities is waiting. But to build a non-performance career in theatre, you need to know what's out there," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Our new Careers.Broadway platform answers every question you have, and some you didn't know you had, about working in live theatre."

Visiting www.Careers.Broadway can be especially helpful for those considering career changes or for teachers and mentors to young people around the country. This platform provides access and information for everyone and suggests points of entry no matter where you live.

Broadway supports more than 87,000 jobs in New York City alone, contributing $12.63 billion to the local economy in the 2018-2019 season. Whether it's on-stage, behind the scenes or in the front offices, Careers.Broadway is designed to be a convenient and easy-to-navigate first step in the journey.

Careers.Broadway is one of the dotBroadway internet Top Level Domains (TLD) operated by the Broadway League in partnership with The John Gore Organization. All dotBroadway domains are featured in the Discover.Broadway website, the official digital home of the Broadway community, representing a broad range of trusted sites that offer information and access to Broadway shows in New York, across North America and beyond. A dotBroadway web address signifies that the operator is a verified member of the Broadway League and the site can be relied upon to avoid ticket scalpers, excessive mark-ups and fraudulent promotions.





