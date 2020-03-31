New Book and Music Releases For the Week of March 30 - PRINCE OF EGYPT; ALMOST, MAINE; and More!

Need something new to listen to or read? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music:

Something's Afoot

Release Date: 3/19/20

World premiere studio cast recording of score by James McDonald David Vos and Robert Gerlach. Additional music by Ed Linderman. Susie Blake, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Sally Ann Triplett, Julie Atherton, Graham Bickley, Daniel Boys, Gordon Griffin, Scott Hunter, Keith Merrill, Stuart Pendred, and Jim Dale. Conducted by Craig Barna.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Days by Roman Banks

Release Date: 3/27/20

Solo album of original songs from Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical" series). Tracks include "Too Specific," "Either Way," "Family," "Days," "I Want," "Scared to Love Again," and "Runnin'."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Little Did I Know

Release Date: 3/31/20

Original podcast soundtrack recording of score by Doug Besterman (music), Dean Pitchford (lyrics), and Marcy Heisler (lyrics). Book by Lou Aronica. Based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell. Cast includes Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui, Casey Breves, and Alex Blue, Laura Marano, Patrick Page, Lesli Margherita, E. Clayton Cornelious, and Alexander Chaplin. Produced by Mitchell Maxwell.

Purchase on iTunes.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston

Release Date: 4/3/20

Music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Directed and conceived by Gerard Alessandrini. 2019 York Theatre cast includes Benjamin Eakeley, Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, and Mamie Parris.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Celebration OBC

Release Date: 4/3/20

Deluxe remastered edition of the 1969 Broadway cast recording of Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones' score. Ted Thurston, Susan Watson, Keith Charles, Michael Glenn-Smith.

Purchase on Amazon.

Lost Broadway 1960: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals

Release Date: 4/3/20

One complete disc of OBC recordings and one disc of covers and rarities. Musicals represented are Greenwillow, Christine, Tenderloin, Wildcat, Do Re Mi, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and (play with music) Send Me No Flowers. Plus songs from the revue Vintage '60 (performed by original cast member Fay DeWitt) and the complete studio recording of Bud Freeman and Leon Pober's musical Beg, Borrow or Steal (originally titled Clara) starring Betty Garrett.

Purchase on Amazon.

Prince of Egypt

Release Date: 4/3/20

With a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film ("Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "The Plagues," and the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe")

Books:

Almost, Maine: A Novel by John Cariani

Now available!

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that's so far north, it's almost not in the United Statesa??it's almost in Canada. And it almost doesn't exist, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it's just . . . Almost.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost and found. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Purchase on Amazon or Kindle.

Misty Copeland by Gregg Delman

Now available!

The first authorized photographic tribute to American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland. Unique and evocative artful color photographs by photographer Gregg Delman. Foreword by Misty Copeland.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Business of American Theatre by William Grange

Research guide to the history of producing theatre in the United States ... explores how traditions of investment, marketing, labor union contracts, advertising, leasing arrangements, ticket scalping, zoning ordinances, royalties, and numerous other financial transactions have influenced the art of theatre for the past three centuries ... Richard Rodgers and his keen eye for investment, Jacob Shubert and his construction of the "Bridge of Thighs" for his showgirls at the Winter Garden, the significance of the Disney souvenir shop near the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, and the difference between losing millions of dollars on a Broadway show and making billions-all in one night.

Pre-order on Amazon.

So You Want to Sing Cabaret: A Guide for Performers by David Sabella and Sue Matsuki

Release Date: 6/15/20

Examines in detail the unique vocal and nonvocal requirements for professional performance within the genre of cabaret. Includes interviews from Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Roy Sander, Sidney Myer, Jeff Harner and others. Produced in partnership with the National Association of Teachers of Singing and features online supplemental material, including style-specific exercises, audio and video files, on the NATS website.

Pre-order on Amazon.





