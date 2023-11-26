Nelson Aspen Embarks on Happy Hour NYC Book Tour

Award-winning journalist and author Nelson Aspen will celebrate the release of his latest book, a semi-autobiographical novel set in 1980's New York City: "Dancing Between the Raindrops!" A wild, Coming-of-Age story of four friends in the era of big hair, padded shoulders and punk rock, Aspen admits "I think it would make Carrie Bradshaw blush!"

In a unique spin on a traditional tour of bookstores, Aspen will instead opt for appearing across Manhattan in some of his favorite bars, clubs and restaurants. Enjoy an 80's music playlist, specialty cocktails and meet the author, in person! Get signed copies of "Dancing Between the Raindrops" for only $15.99 each...in time for holiday gift giving (Cash or Venmo). These venues are some of the hottest in NYC, so plan to hang out and make a night of it. If you can't be there in person, pick up a copy of the book on Amazon!

Friday, December 8 (5-7pm) Ortomare Ristorante (Upper West Side) 994 Columbus Avenue, New York, 10025 https://ortomare.com/

Tuesday, December 12 (5-7pm)The Green Room 42 (Times Square)The Yotel. 570 10th Avenue, 4th floor, New York 10036https://thegreenroom42.com/

Thursday, December 14 (5-7pm)Don't Tell Mama (Hell's Kitchen)343 West 46th Street, New York 10036https://donttellmamanyc.com/

Monday, December 18 (5-7pm)Extra Virgin (Greenwich Village)259 West 4th Street, New York 10014https://www.extravirginrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, January 17 (5-7pm)Alligator Pear (Chelsea)150 W. 30th Street, New York 10001https://www.alligatorpearnyc.com/

Tuesday, January 23 (5-7pm)Clay Restaurant (Harlem)553 Manhattan Avenue, New York 10027https://www.claynyc.com/

Thursday, January 25 (5-7pm)Bar 314 Pizza, Pasta & Cocktail Bar (Harlem)3143 Broadway, New York, 10027https://www.bar314nyc.com/

For more information, visit: http://www.nelsonaspen.com/dancingBetweenTheRaindrops/