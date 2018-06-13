Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes to Rachel Bloom for Tonys Tweet: 'I Should Have Known Better'

Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris is backpedaling after a minor Twitter fauxpas on Tony night. He wrote:

Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused... - Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

I'm a big fan of yours. We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for "How I Met Your Mother" for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. - Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

Since then, Bloom said in an interview with GQ: "Basically... I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated. I was actually going to tweet, "This makes me sad." But then I was like, "Ehhhhhhhhhh... I don't want to give him that, necessarily." Look. I've met him a couple times. Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn't ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn't Google it."

Now Harris has apologized for the tweet:

Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing 'send', and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better. - Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 13, 2018

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

