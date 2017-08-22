National Treasures: Celebrating Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual celebration held to honor those in the arts for a lifetime of contributions to American culture. Beginning in 1978, the honors are held annually in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
Broadway has a long and happy relationship with the honors and the star-studded gala that celebrates its honorees. With numerous recipients among our ranks, Broadway's finest actors, singers, dancers, playwrights, composers are among the most notable Kennedy Center Honorees in history. These honorees include Richard Rodgers, Tennessee Williams, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones, Kander & Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Lena Horne, among many, many others. The latest addition to the Broadway legacy at the honors will be the subject of the hit musical, On Your Feet!, Gloria Estefan.