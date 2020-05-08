National Theatre Offers Payment to All Artists Involved With Streaming Productions

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The BBC has reported that all artists involved in the stage shows being streamed by The National Theatre will be offered payment.

The "nominal" payment will apply to all the productions the National has been streaming on YouTube since early April, beginning with One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden.

The theatre has reached an agreement with Actors Equity to pay "all artists and creatives" involved in the streamed productions.

"Whilst The National Theatre continues to face a precarious financial future, we now feel able to make a payment to all artists involved," said National Theatre's executive director Lisa Burger. "We recognise a great many are also experiencing a particularly challenging time at this moment."

National Theatre at Home is the new initiative to bring content to the public in their homes during the Coronavirus outbreak.

New productions are streamed every Thursday at 7PM BST via The National Theatre's YouTube channel.





