National Theatre Offers Payment to All Artists Involved With Streaming Productions
The BBC has reported that all artists involved in the stage shows being streamed by The National Theatre will be offered payment.
The "nominal" payment will apply to all the productions the National has been streaming on YouTube since early April, beginning with One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden.
The theatre has reached an agreement with Actors Equity to pay "all artists and creatives" involved in the streamed productions.
"Whilst The National Theatre continues to face a precarious financial future, we now feel able to make a payment to all artists involved," said National Theatre's executive director Lisa Burger. "We recognise a great many are also experiencing a particularly challenging time at this moment."
Read more on The BBC.
National Theatre at Home is the new initiative to bring content to the public in their homes during the Coronavirus outbreak.
New productions are streamed every Thursday at 7PM BST via The National Theatre's YouTube channel.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'
While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When migh... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched... (read more)