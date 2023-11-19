National Theatre Live Presents: ROMEO & JULIET to Play The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center Next Month

National Theatre Live Presents: ROMEO & JULIET will play Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center on Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 AM & Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM.

This bold new film brings to life the remarkable backstage spaces of The National Theatre in which desire, dreams and destiny collide to make Shakespeare's romantic tragedy sing in an entirely new way. Romeo and Juliet risk everything to be together. In defiance of their feuding families, they chase a future of joy and passion as violence erupts around them. Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown, God's Own Country) play Juliet and Romeo. The award-winning cast includes Tamsin Greig, Fisayo Akinade, Adrian Lester, Lucian Msamati, Deborah Findlay.

For tickets, visit the link below.

Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00