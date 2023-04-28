National Children's Chorus to Have Solo Debut at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium in May

The GRAMMY Award-winning National Children's Chorus (NCC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Luke McEndarfer and Associate Artistic Director Dr. Pamela Blackstone, will present "Voices of Action, Creating a World of Belonging," the organization's solo debut concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Saturday, May 6 at 3pm. The young singers, ages 10-18, joining together from the NCC's seven Chapter Cities, will perform music from many cultures and countries, including world premieres of "Diya Jalein" by Gaayatri Kaundinya - set in Hindi and celebrating Diwali - and the beloved Spanish-language lullaby "A La Nanita Nana" by Carlos Cordero.

The Carnegie concert offers a preview of works that the students will record at Abbey Road Studios in London this summer for an upcoming holiday music album to be released on Apple Music and all streaming services toward the end of 2023. They'll sing "Betelehemu" the Nigerian carol set in the Yoruba language and arranged by Andy Beck; "I Dream a World" by André J. Thomas - with lyrics by the great Langston Hughes, as well as works by Sharon Farber, Ola Gjeilo, and Eric Whitacre. The students will be led from the podium by Luke McEndarfer, Dr. Pamela Blackstone, Dr. Allan Laiño, and Dr. Nicholas Nicassio.

"Every child deserves music in their life," says NCC Artistic Director Luke McEndarfer. "The May 6th concert is a reminder of what can happen when young people are nourished and encouraged to use their voices for the greater good. At the NCC, we give students the training and support they need to fully develop and express their talents. Through performances on historic stages like Carnegie, they share their exceptional musical artistry with the world and further our mission to reach and inspire children globally," he adds.

On Tuesday, May 9, ​at 6pm at the Ukrainian Institute of America (2 East 79th Street, New York, 10075) the National Children's Chorus presents its "All You Need is Love" Gala with all proceeds benefiting the NCC's Scholarship Fund. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be followed by a formal sit-down dinner, graced with elegant musical entertainment, on a night the NCC celebrates its educational impact and honors the tenure of its graduating seniors, many of whom have been with the organization for over a decade.

The National Children's Chorus provides unparalleled training to more than 1,000 students, comprising 30 choirs based in the chapter cities of Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Austin, Dallas and Boston. NCC's gifted vocalists engage in a superlative regimen that includes an extensive musicianship curriculum. Classes in opera, diction, auditioning skills, Kodály Method, Dalcroze Eurythmics, advanced composition, and artistic conducting create a uniquely diverse environment, allowing students to explore and choose areas of specialization.

In July, the National Children's Chorus will perform in a London concert with the world-renowned VOCES8 at the historic St John's, Smith Square as part of its 7th international tour to the United Kingdom. More than 500 participants will travel on the tour which includes concerts in Edinburgh, Wales, and London. At the conclusion of the tour, the NCC will record at Abbey Road Studios and AIR Studios.

In August, the National Children's Chorus hosts its 3rd Vail Opera Camp, led by NCC Alumnus and GRAMMY Nominee Johnathan McCullough. Students will perform the comedic opera "The Tinker of Tivoli" by Michael Jacobsen and Danielle Sinclair, set in the style of a Rossini comic opera and featuring a score drawn from Rossini's operas "The Barber of Seville" and "La Cenerentola".

Saturday, May 6th | 3pm EDT - "Voices of Action"

The GRAMMY Award-winning National Children's Chorus' solo debut concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage features world premieres by Gaayatri Kaundinya and Carlos Cordero, as well as works by Sharon Farber, Ola Gjeilo, André J. Thomas, and Eric Whitacre.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall - 881 7th Avenue at 57th Street, New York, 10019

Tickets start at $38 and are available here

Tuesday, May 9th | 6pm EDT - "All You Need Is Love"

National Children's Chorus' scholarship benefit gala celebrates the impact of children empowering their voices through music with special performances and a formal dinner.

Harry F. Sinclair House, Ukrainian Institute of America - 2 East 79th Street, New York, 10075

Tickets start at $500 and are available here

About the National Children's Chorus

The GRAMMY Award-winning National Children's Chorus, under the leadership of Artistic Director Luke McEndarfer and Associate Artistic Director Dr. Pamela Blackstone, has quickly become one of the world's leading children's choirs. Among the most exciting and fastest-growing music institutions for youth in the nation, the chorus provides its unparalleled training to more than 1,000 students, comprising 30 choirs based in the chapter cities of Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Boston and Chicago. The NCC's groundbreaking Season 2022/23, entitled Resounding Voices, focuses on the impact of the chorus' artistry, featuring an array of stunning repertoire that demonstrates the organization's firm commitment to new music, world culture, and extraordinary collaborations.