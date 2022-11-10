Nathaniel Stampley, Lana Gordon & More Star In Musical Short Film STILL HERE

MT Shorts, the award-winning creative production company behind 'Hey, Beautiful!' and 'High School Zoomiscal', has announced its next original musical short film, STILL HERE, starring Broadway's Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square, The Color Purple), Lana Gordon (Hadestown, CHICAGO) and featuring Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, Tarzan), Lance Roberts (The Music Man, My Fair Lady), Michelle Dawson (Spiderman, Mamma Mia), David Harris (Moulin Rouge, 3x Helpmann Award Nominee), and Natalie Roy (CBS's The Equalizer, Showtimes' The Affair), directed by Kaye Tuckerman (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Mamma Mia).

Following a successful film festival run around the country and abroad, STILL HERE will make its New York City debut at the Big Apple Film Festival Tuesday, November 15th at 4 PM at the Quad Cinemas. A wide online release is set for March 2023.

"Having spent the last few years dedicated to telling stories through a musical lens, we're thrilled to be sharing STILL HERE in the epicenter of where theatre and film converge with a screening just a few blocks down from the heart of Broadway," MT Shorts Co-Founders/Producers Greg Kamp & Sarah Ellis said, "On a personal note, we hope after the collective mourning we've experienced over the past couple years, this film about what it means to move on when you've been left behind will move audiences towards healing-and leave them humming."

Featuring a poignant script and three original songs by award-winning team Ben Roseberry (The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide...) & Chip Klose, 'STILL HERE' is an original musical short film chronicling the intimate struggles of Nathan (Stampley), a middle-aged widow, on the two-year anniversary of his wife's (Gordon) passing. Reluctantly persuaded into a friends-night-out at one of their old New York City haunts, Nathan finds himself a stranger in a world where 'swiping' culture dominates meaningful connection. When his friends' well-intentioned frivolity stirs up visions of what once was, Nathan is caught between the desire to move on and the pervading sense he's been left behind.

Rounding out the creative team is choreographer Karen Sieber, director of photography Alex Pepper, music supervisor/arranger Patrick Sulken, production designer Matthew Solomon, and editor Ben McHugh. The producing team is led by Sarah Ellis and Greg Kamp with Tom & Cathy Sakiyama, Randall Bayne, and Kaye Tuckerman serving as Executive Producers and Andrew & Larry Goren (Harmony Helper), Skip Lehman, Barry & Terri Ellis as Producers.

STILL HERE will screen at the Big Apple Film Festival on Tuesday, November 15th at 4 PM at the Quad Cinemas (34 W 13th St, NY, NY). Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found by visiting: www.mtshorts.com/bigapple

MT Shorts, founded by Sarah Routh Ellis and Greg Kamp is an award-winning creative production company where musical theatre and short film meet, with a mission to bring the voices of an emerging generation to the screen through the creation of original musical short films. At its core, MT Shorts seeks to provide an outlet for new composers to explore writing for film and the luxury of a digital short form content platform with an unlimited amount of viewership-maintaining musical theatre's legacy, while simultaneously pushing the form forward. MT Shorts films have been seen at the Big Apple Film Festival, Georgia Shorts Film Festival, Austin Spotlight Film Festival, Festigious Los Angeles, Capital City Film Festival, Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, New York Arts and Entertainment Festival, Beloit International Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, Door Kinetic Arts Festival, Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, Green Bay International Film Festival, TAC Shorts Night, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, Atlanta Comedy Festival, The Film Series at Cine Gear Expo, Detroit SheTown Women's Film Festival, and Everyday Aria. They were also recognized by Zoom at the Innovation Awards. https://www.mtshorts.com

Roseberry and Klose are the songwriting team behind the musical's PICTURE PERFECT and FROM THE GROUND UP. In 2016, they were finalists for the Jonathan Larson Grant and winners of the MAC Wallowitch Award for Songwriting. Their musical, PICTURE PERFECT received a developmental workshop in 2018 at Northwestern University (AMTP) and twice was a finalist for the NAMT Festival.