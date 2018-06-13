Nathan Lane to Be Honored at Drama League Gala This November

The Drama League has announced that film, television, and theater icon Nathan Lane is the Honoree for the organization's 35th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway. The black-tie evening honoring Mr. Lane - three-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, OBIE, Emmy and Drama League Distinguished Performance Award winner -- will take place on Monday, November 5, 2018 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in New York City at The Plaza.

"To have the opportunity to celebrate the life, music and career of Nathan Lane next fall is a tremendous honor," said Stelian-Shanks. "Nathan is one of the great actors of our time, as his Tony-winning turn in this season's Angels in America has once again demonstrated. This role is a capstone to four decades of powerful, witty, and soulful performances in films, on television, and in theatres around the world. What an honor to be able to revisit his career through song, dance, and the reminiscences of his collaborators for one unforgettable night."

The 35th Annual Benefit Gala will feature The Drama League's signature one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Lane's honor, with performances by stars of both stage and screen. Past performers at The Drama League's Benefit Gala have included Liza Minnelli, Carol Kane, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick, Jr., Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Angela Lansbury, Tony Bennett, Nick Jonas, Kermit the Frog, and casts of Broadway's hottest musicals. The Cast and Creative Team for the 2018 Benefit Gala will be announced in the Fall. For information about tickets, which include VIP and Ballroom Tables and individual seats, please call (212) 244-9494, Ext. 101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

Nathan Lane most recently appeared as Roy Cohn in The National Theater Production of Angels In America in London and can now be seen in the Broadway revival, for which he has received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. He previously appeared on Broadway in the hit revival of The Front Page, which earned him Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

Broadway: It's Only A Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama-League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations), Waiting For Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); The Man Who Came To Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Laughter on The 23rd Floor; Guys And Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at BAM (Monte Cristo Award from The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center). Off-Broadway: (1992 Obie Award For Sustained Excellence Of Performance) The Common Pursuit; The Film Society; The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk And Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination); Lips Together, Teeth Apart; Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award); Bad Habits; Dedication or The Stuff of Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Mizlansky/Zilinsky Or Schmucks; Trumbo; Measure For Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Merry Wives Of Windsor; She Stoops To Conquer; In A Pig's Valise; Love; White Rabbit, Red Rabbit; and Do Re Mi at Encores.

Recent TV includes "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson" as F. Lee Bailey, and recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife." He has received six Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and the People's Choice Award. He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage(Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards); Ironweed; Frankie and Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby(National Board of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; No Pay, Nudity; and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Photo by Luke Fontana

