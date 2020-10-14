Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's The Bridge Announces Featuring Guest Artists: Andrew Pacho And Morgiana Celeste

Upcoming classes are from October 19-23, 2020.

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level Featuring Guest Artists: Andrew Pacho and Morgiana Celeste October 19-23, 2020.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America.

Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles. For the week of 10/19, The Bridge will feature two new experiences for the participants: Flow and Middle Eastern Dance. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: http://nainichen.org/company-class.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows: Week of 10/19/2020 Monday - Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am Tuesday - Andrew Pacho (Flow) at 7pm Wednesday - Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral), at 11am Thursday - Morgiana Celeste (Middle Eastern Dance), at 7pm Friday - Greta Canpo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am Andrew Pacho created FLOW method for ANTI-GRAVITY 1990 , a professional dance and gymnastics company, to help the performers maintain healthy joints & muscles while meeting the demands of the choreography.

FLOW is a mixture of Gymnastics, Ballet, Graham, Horton, Gyrotonics and Yoga techniques FLOW starts by sitting on a sturdy chair, gently work through the full range of motion for every joint, muscle and vertebra, creating heat and improved circulation to allow for greater flexibility and strength. The class will then gradually speed up the movements to prepare you for dance or rehearsal. FLOW exercises can be modified for 15, 30 , 45 or 60 minutes segments.

Classically trained actor, storyteller and dancer Morgiana Celeste will be teaching Middle Eastern Dance. Class begins with a head-to-toe warm up through the isolations and basic steps central to Middle Eastern dance, with a particular emphasis on stance, hips, and arms. The class will then work on a short choreography, while breaking down movements not covered in the warm up. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

Andrew Pacho toured with Nai-Ni Chen company to China in 2015 as a resident instructor. He started his career as a USA National level competitor in Gymnastics then trained to become a professional dancer. Highlights include working with Mark Morris, Donald Byrd Company, Philodanco, Doug Elkins, Lar Lubovich, Micheal Swain, Graciella Daniele, Bill Irwin, Gillian Lynne, Peter Sellars, Graham Murphy, Harold Prince, Jerry Mitchel, Robert Lepage as well as several productions on Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, NYCO, Radio City Music Hall. He was also in the Woody Allen film Everyone says I love you and many TV Commercials. Mr. Pacho co-founded the Gymnastics dance company ANTI-GRAVITY, working as co-director and choreographer. Mr. Pacho also has a long-standing working relationship with Lois Greenfield, renowned Dance photographer.

Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Producing Artistic Director and Founder of the Award-winning Mosaic Dance Theater Company, is a classically trained actor, a storyteller and a dancer. An accomplished writer and producer, she has adapted and/or written for the stage, produced, performed, and toured in: Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (Lincoln Center); Gypsy Tales (NY Fringe Festival); Ovid's Metamorphoses (Edinburgh Festival Fringe); Banat El Emir (Greenwich Theatre); and for MDTC, Tales from The Arabian Nights, Land of The Pharaohs, The Paradise of Children, Bastianelo, and La Lettera d'Isabella. In addition to her numerous acting credits, and Middle Eastern dance career, she worked as production assistant for several Broadway productions, was an artistic consultant for the late film star Anthony Quinn, and worked at the Dallas Theater Center during its leadership by the legendary Paul Baker.

Morgiana also teaches classes and workshops in Middle Eastern dance, and conducts workshops for storytelling and storytheater. She holds an MFA from Trinity University and a BA from Lehigh University. Greta Campo is the Associate Artistic Director of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, She began her dance training in her native Milan at the Carcano Theater, where she was first introduced to Martha Graham's work. She performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and later on their international tour. Greta is a recipient of the 2016 Rising Star Award from the Fini Dance Festival.

Yuka Notsuka was born in Fukuoka, Japan, is a member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. She began her Ballet training in her hometown at age four. Later she broadened her training to include Jazz and Tap. Later Yuka moved to New York City to further pursue her career as a dancer. In 2015 she entered the Ailey School as a scholarship student. She performed in Ailey Spirit Gala Concert at Lincoln Center choreographed by Tracy Inman (Co-Director, The Ailey School) and Robert Battle (Artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater). Yuka joined the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in 2017. She also has been in training and served as Teaching Assistant at the Luigi Jazz Dance Center under Francis J. Roach.

