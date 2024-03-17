NYC Students Granted Behind-the-Scenes Access To Careers On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League's 12th annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program successfully concluded this season as 18 students from across various New York City public high schools participated in this unique behind-the-scenes theatre experience. The High School Broadway Shadowing Program connects students from racially diverse and underrepresented backgrounds with industry professionals working in marketing, advertising, press, technical, management, and creative teams, who share what goes in to launching and maintaining a Broadway production.



Between March 5-7 and March 12-14, the selected group of students shadowed Broadway professionals in careers that go beyond the stage. As the only commercial theatre program of its kind, individual students with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts were paired with a Broadway General Management team, from seven different offices, to comprehensively learn about the many components of producing a show over the course of six days. The students joined marketing and management meetings, toured backstage and box offices, attended rehearsals, and met with stage managers and other professionals working on each production.



"The High School Broadway Shadowing Program makes it possible to provide New York City students with the opportunity to gain direct experience and learn about the business of Broadway. It is our hope that through this program, students can envision themselves pursuing careers as theatre professionals," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "We are thankful that our partnership with the NYC Public Schools Arts Office allows us to reach the next generation of the Broadway workforce."



This year 17 Broadway productions participated in the program, including Aladdin, Back to the Future: The Musical, The Book of Mormon, Days of Wine and Roses, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell's Kitchen, Kimberly Akimbo, The Lion King, Merrily We Roll Along, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Notebook, Patriots, SIX, Spamalot, Water for Elephants, and Wicked.



The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a collaboration between The Broadway League and the NYC Public Schools Arts Office. Additional League efforts that support education in the arts include: Broadway Bridges , The Jimmy Awards, Careers.Broadway, The Broadway League Internship Program, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative, and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program. For more information, please visit www.BroadwayLeague.com.



The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards. BroadwayLeague.com