NYC Comedy Legends To Come Together For THE KRAINE FOR UKRAINE VARIETY COMEDY BENEFIT

In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, an outrageous lineup of NYC finest standups, clowns, and more come together in "The Kraine for Ukraine Variety Comedy Benefit." Hosted by Carole Montgomery, creator of Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age," this in-person and streaming event happens on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30pm at The Kraine, 85 E 4th St.

Proceeds from this one-night only event will go Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA). Since 1940, UCCA has enabled the Ukrainian-American community to generate the political capital and momentum needed to aid the people of Ukraine. UCCA strives to increase the importance and role of the Ukrainian-American community in the civic and cultural life of the country. https://ucca.org/

Performers include:

Paul Valenti (NBC's "Bring the Funny" Finalist)

Linette Palladino (HBO)

Mariko Iwasa (Ringling Brothers Circus)

Calvin Cato (Vice Media & Netflix)

AJ Silver "A Cowboy From The Bronx"

Jim Mendrinos (Amazon Prime)

Tyler West (Bindlestiff Family Circus, Slipper Room)

The evening will also include a special video message from Alex Borovenskiy and the company of ProEnglish Theatre (www.proenglishtheatre.com) - an artistic shelter, performance venue and theater school based in Ukraine. Says Borovenskiy "This is the time for artists to document what is happening so it never happens again. Yes, even though we are sheltering at the theatre. And yes, we are at war. But our message can still be hopeful and funny."

Produced by Peter Michael Marino ("Planet of the Grapes," "Show Up, Kids!").

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: The Kraine for Ukraine Variety Comedy Benefit

WHO: Hosted by Carole Montgomery

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15

WHERE: The Kraine, 85 E 4th (off 2nd Ave) NYC 10003

TICKETS: $25 (sliding scale) at www.frigid.nyc