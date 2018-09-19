NOWTHIS MORNING to Launch September 24th with Javier MuÃ±oz as Regular Contributor

NowThis, the #1 most-viewed social news publisher in the world, today named Managing Editor, Versha Sharma, as host of its upcoming daily news show for Facebook Watch, NowThis Morning. NowThis also announced former CNN Digital Correspondent, Dan Lieberman, will be joining as Senior Correspondent for the show. Additionally, Zinhle Essamuah, a D.C.-based producer with NowThis Politics, will become a full-time Political Correspondent for NowThis Morning.

NowThis Morning will stream on Facebook Watch beginning on Monday, September 24th and centers on breaking news and topical stories that matter most to young audiences. The show is part of the previously announced slate of funded news shows produced by publishers exclusively for Facebook that will appear in a new dedicated section testing within Facebook Watch. The daily news show will also feature four other NowThis on-air contributors, including: Judah Robinson (International); Sally Turner (Entertainment); and Alejandro Alba (Future & Tech); and Broadway's Hamilton star, Javier Muñoz as a Special Contributor.

"We're thrilled to announce such a talented and dynamic editorial team who will bring NowThis Morning to life for millions of young people on Facebook," said Nancy Han, NowThis Morning Executive Producer. "I'm confident that Versha and the team of incredible on-air correspondents will spark smart and relatable conversations and provide informative morning news for a mobile generation."

Streaming on Facebook Watch at 9am ET daily, NowThis Morning week one guests will include actress America Ferrera; former White House Associate Director of Public Engagement and actor, Kal Penn; actress Sarah Jones, and more.

"I'm BEYOND proud of the important and impactful editorial work we've achieved here at NowThis," said Versha Sharma. "NowThis Morning is the next big step in our commitment to delivering insightful context from our unique, diverse youth perspective. We want to keep humanizing the news, as well as revolutionizing the way it's delivered and consumed."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the NowThis team at this incredible moment. I've been a huge fan of NowThis and am now thrilled to help kick off its new daily news show, NowThis Morning, and report on the core issues that matter most to young people," said Dan Lieberman. "NowThis has built a unique voice that instantly connects with young audiences, leading the industry in covering the most important stories through such a human and empathetic lens."

NowThis Morning on Facebook Watch can be watched here.

About NowThis:

NowThis creates news content for the social, mobile generation by informing, entertaining and inspiring its audience about what's happening and important in the world right now. Launched in 2012, NowThis is the #1 social news brand in the world with more than 2.5 billion monthly views. NowThis has 13 content verticals, including: News, Politics, Entertainment, Future, Her, Money, Sports, Food and more. In December 2016, NowThis joined forces with Thrillist, The Dodo and Seeker to form Group Nine Media.

About Facebook Watch:

Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy shows on Facebook. Home to a wide range of shows - from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports - Facebook Watch is a video platform where episodic content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new series based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps listed here: https://videoapp.fb.com/.

