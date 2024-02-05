NINA Will Have Industry Reading This Weekend in New York City

Harvey Guion has announced an exclusive industry reading of "Nina," a captivating dark comedy penned by the talented playwright Forrest Malloy. Under the expert direction of Graham Schmidt and creative production by Paola Alexandra Soto, this event promises to provide an intimate and insightful look into the lives of five young women on the brink of artistic discovery.

Nina is a poignant exploration of the lives of five young women who share a communal dressing room during their final year at the conservatory. In the throes of youth and burgeoning artistic expression, these five aspiring Ninas confront the world and each other in the most exhilarating and painful ways. The play delves into the profound question of what price these individuals are willing to pay for their unwavering dedication to a life in art.

Forrest Malloy shares a personal insight into the inspiration behind Nina: "When I was eight, my Great Uncle in New York City sent me a copy of The Seagull. I couldn't make heads or tails of it at the time, but by high school, I'd managed to read the whole play. By college, I found myself in acting class, throwing myself into that final Treplev and Nina scene. I may have been playing Treplev, but, the eighteen-year-old queer that I was, it was Nina who fascinated me. Nina, who survives, scars and all. It is this fascination that led me to write my new play."

Featuring: Marinda Anderson (Off-Broadway: You Will Get Sick), Paton Ashbrook (TV: "Power Book II: Ghost"), Jasminn Johnson (Broadway: Ain't No Mo), Suzannah Herschkowitz (TV: "The Last OG"), and Julia McDermott (Off Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning).