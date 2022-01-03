NEW YORK FESTIVAL OF SONG at Juilliard Postponed

It has been announced that the January 13 New York Festival of Song @Juilliard concert has been postponed.

The postponement was announced in a statement that reads:

"Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in NYC, The Juilliard School has delayed the start of in-person classes and postposed all early January performances. This includes the NYFOS@Juilliard program that was to be held on January 13.

Our apologies to everyone who was planning to join us that evening. We will update you as soon as soon as we have more information."

