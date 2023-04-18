Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEVER FADE AWAY, a Short Film Featuring New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Chun Wai Chan, Will Screen at NYU Tisch

The screening runs May 31st- June 2nd at 7pm.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The highly anticipated world premiere of Never Fade Away, a short film featuring the history making dancer Chun Wai Chan, will take place at the Jack Crystal Theater at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, as part of the Ariel Rivka Dance Spring Season, May 31st- June 2nd at 7pm.

Written, produced, and directed by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, Never Fade Away is the true story about her Chinese immigrant father who came to this country in the 1940's with nothing but his hopes and dreams, and how a radio and a waltz changed his life. It is a story told through narration, music, and dance, and has already touched the hearts of audiences throughout the Tri-State area in live musical performances as part of Heritage and Harmony concerts. Weng Friedman created Heritage and Harmony programs to promote understanding and tolerance among people of all backgrounds by bringing them together through stories, music & dance.

Weng Friedman recalls, "My father and I were very close. We had so many wonderful times together. But it wasn't until one very special summer evening when I was 12 years old that my dad told me his story, and what an emotionally eye-opening experience that was for both of us. I am truly grateful to be able to honor my parents' memory by sharing this story in such a uniquely beautiful way."

Weng Friedman continues "I am over the moon that the incomparable dance artist Chun Wai Chan will portray my father as a young man in Never Fade Away and dance a riveting pas de deux with the exquisitely talented ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao, choreographed brilliantly by Ariel Grossman-director of Ariel Rivka Dance."

Weng Friedman is thrilled to be working together with an extraordinary production team- cinematographer Garrett Parker, editor Siyi Chen, Emmy award-winning filmmaker Hao Wu as film consultant and 22-time Grammy award-winning producer David Frost.

Check out a teaser trailer below!






