NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023

The union tour will play its final performance on May 7th, 2023 at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center.

Apr. 13, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has learned that NETworks will launch a Non-Equity tour of Mean Girls which is currently set to begin performances in September 2023, following the closure of the Equity tour next month.

Casting for the tour is currently underway. See the breakdown and learn more about auditions here.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. Following the suspension due to the pandemic, the Broadway production announced that it would not return. The North American Tour of Mean Girls opened in September 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, playing to sold out audiences across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020. The North American Tour resumed performances in November 2021.

A new motion picture is also in development.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Benedict Braxton-Smith (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and The Telsey Office / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).



