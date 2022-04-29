NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY Celebrated With Four Days Of Events, May 23-26

National Tap Dance Day will be feted by the American Tap Dance Foundation, Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26, with a four-day celebration of an American art form and national treasure. In-person tap dance workshops, jam sessions, historical films and free sample tap dance classes for children, teens & adults will be among the offerings. All events will take place at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street, NYC 10014. Visit ATDF Events for dates/times/registration information.

National Tap Dance Day falls on May 25 each year, selected to mark the birthday of tap dance legend Bill "Bojangles" Robinson (1878-1949). Though celebrated throughout the USA, the holiday holds special resonance in New York City, the birthplace of American tap dance. National Tap Dance Day was signed into law by President George W. Bush in November 1989.

"We are looking forward to opening our doors to students, their families, and their teachers at our National Tap Dance Day events. I love when dancers at all levels, beginner to professional, have a chance to dance together, show off a new step and make music with their feet," said Tony Waag, ATDF Artistic and Executive Director.

The American Tap Dance Foundation was founded 37 years ago by tap master Charles "Honi" Coles, his protégée Brenda Bufalino, and the Foundation's current Artistic and Executive Director, Tony Waag. National Tap Dance Day will be celebrated in advance of the Foundation's Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, returning for the 22nd year July 4-10. For one week every July, New York City becomes TAP CITY!

UP NEXT:

· MONTHLY TAP JAMS - Sunday, May 15, 2022 (4:30-6pm) Tappers from around the world join for an afternoon of tap improvisation. The Jam will be hosted by local hoofer extraordinaire and ATDF Artist-in-Residence Jared Alexander, with guest appearances by American Tap Dance Center Faculty and Students. All levels are encouraged to attend. Fee: $5:00 Space is limited. To register visit: atdf.org/events

· TAP CITY YOUTH CONCERT - Saturday, May 28, 2022 (7:30-9:30pm). Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Peter Norton Symphony Space - 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. This year-end concert will feature ATDF students ages 5-19 tapping up a storm with a live jazz quartet and special guest performers, including The Tap City Youth Ensemble. To purchase tickets, visit Tap City Youth Concert - VIP $40 Standard $20 Seniors, Children $10.

· INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM - Tuesday, June 14 (10am - 11:30am EST) and Friday, June 17 (9pm-10pm). ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag reconvenes a meeting of International Tap Artists, teachers, and producers from around the globe to share information and discuss current issues in the field. The ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum is held quarterly, hoping to forge a path of heightened understanding between the world's diverse tap dance scenes. Visit atdf.org/events for more information. Phone: 646-230-9564.

· TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - Monday, July 4 - Sunday, July 10 (various times and venues). In-person Master Classes & Choreography Residencies for adults and youth (ages 12+), Copasetic Boat Ride, Awards Presentation, Tap Future (performances by Tap City faculty, students & guest artists), Rhythm in Motion (premiere performances by ATDF Artists in Residence) and Tap it Out (free public event in Times Square). Visit Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival to learn more.