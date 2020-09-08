NADA Expands With New Members From Thirteen Cities
NADA adds 21 Gallery Members to its international roster of art galleries.
The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, has announced the addition of 21 new NADA Gallery Members to its international roster of art galleries, non-profits, and community run spaces. Hailing from 13 cities from 8 countries, the additions represent NADA's continued dedication to highlighting new artistic voices and supporting the global arts community.
NADA NEW GALLERY MEMBERS
1969 Gallery, New York
Nir Altman, Munich
CARVALHO PARK, New York
Fragment Gallery, Moscow
Ginsberg, Lima
Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects, New York
High Gallery, Warsaw
The Hole, New York
Hunter Shaw Fine Art, Los Angeles
in lieu, Los Angeles
Kapp Kapp, Philadelphia / New York
LETO, Warsaw
Mixer, Istanbul
Mother Gallery, Beacon, NY
NIAD Art Center, Richmond, CA
Project Pangée, Montreal
PROXYCO, New York
Rectangle, Forest, Belgium
Stoneleaf Retreat, Kingston, NY
Ulterior Gallery, New York
Y2K group, New York
"As we continue to develop new initiatives and find ways to adapt to the needs of our members, we're excited to welcome these galleries to our growing international community, where all members benefit from our strong network, shared resources and programming," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "These galleries represent NADA's mission of highlighting new artists' voices from around the world, and we look forward to collaborating with them."
Despite the challenges faced during the last several months, NADA has strengthened its commitment to the global art community, spearheading a number of first-time initiatives, including the COVID-19 relief petition, which aims to suspend rent for small businesses; last spring's FAIR, which offered an alternative profit-sharing model to facilitate mutual support within the art community; and the NADA Gallery Relief Fund, which offers grants supporting commercial art galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces working with contemporary art that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. NADA Miami will return this December 1-5 in an adapted online-offline format, with the NADA Presents programming series continuing to showcase conversations and performances from the defining voices of contemporary art and culture. More details about NADA Miami will be announced at a later date.
More information on NADA's initiatives can be found at newartdealers.org.
NADA GALLERY MEMBERS - FULL LIST
17ESSEX - New York
1969 Gallery - New York
321 Gallery - New York
56 Henry - New York
AA|LA - Los Angeles
Abrons Arts Center - New York
Adams and Ollman - Portland
A.I.R Gallery - New York
Alden Projects - New York
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum - Ridgefield
Mitchell Algus Gallery - New York
Helena Anrather - New York
APALAZZOGALLERY - Brescia
Arcadia Missa - London
Artadia - New York
Art OMI - Ghent
Assembly Room - New York
Atlanta Contemporary - Atlanta
Jack Barrett - New York
Baxter Street at Camera Club - New York
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery - New York
Josée Bienvenu Gallery - New York
Bodega - New York
Bombon Projects - Barcelona
Brennan & Griffin - New York
Bureau - New York
Callicoon Fine Arts - New York
Shane Campbell Gallery - Chicago
CANADA - New York
Carbon 12 - Dubai
CARVALHO PARK - New York
Chapter NY - New York
Company - New York
Cooper Cole - Toronto
Creative Growth - Oakland
CUE Art Foundation - New York
Luis De Jesus - Los Angeles
Deli Gallery - New York
Denny Dimin Gallery - New York
Document - Chicago
Bridget Donahue - New York
Anat Ebgi - Los Angeles
Ed. Varie - New York
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop - New York
Derek Eller Gallery - New York
Entrée - Bergen
Thomas Erben Gallery - New York
Essex Flowers -New York
Et al. - San Francisco
False Flag - New York
FIERMAN - New York
Fisher Parrish Gallery - New York
Five Car Garage - Los Angeles
Fourteen30 Contemporary - Portland
Foxy Production - New York
Fragment Gallery - Moscow
Franz Kaka - Toronto
Fridman Gallery - New York
James Fuentes - New York
Gaa Gallery - Provincetown
Geary - New York
Asya Geisberg - New York
Ghebaly Gallery - Los Angeles
Ginsberg - Lima
Golestani - Düsseldorf
Good Weather - North Little Rock
Gordon Robichaux - New York
Kavi Gupta - Chicago
Halsey Mckay Gallery - East Hampton
Jack Hanley Gallery - New York
Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects - New York
HESSE FLATOW - New York
High Gallery - Warsaw
The Hole - New York
SEAN HORTON (presents) - Dallas
HOUSING - New York
Howl! Happening - New York
Natalia Hug - Cologne
in lieu - Los Angeles
Ibid Gallery - Los Angeles
Independent Curators International (ICI) - New York
INTERSTATE - New York
Nina Johnson - Miami
JTT - New York
Kayne Griffin Corcoran - Los Angeles
KAYOKOYUKI - Tokyo
Kapp Kapp - Philadelphia / New York
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery - New York
Koenig & Clinton - New York
La MaMa Galleria - New York
LaMontagne Gallery - Boston
The Landing - Los Angeles
Larrie - New York
Lawrence & Clark - Chicago
M. LeBlanc - Chicago
Galerie Christian Lethert - Cologne
LETO - Warsaw
Harlan Levey Projects - Brussels
Library Street Collective - Detroit
L'INCONNUE - Montreal
Locust Projects - Miami
Kristen Lorello - New York
LOYAL - Stockholm
ltd los angeles - Los Angeles
Lulu - Mexico City
Lyles & King - New York
Magenta Plains - New York
Marinaro - New York
Philip Martin - Los Angeles
Martos Gallery - New York
Kai Matsumiya - New York
M+B - Los Angeles
MICROSCOPE Gallery - New York
Midway Contemporary Art - Minneapolis
NINO MIER GALLERY - Los Angeles
Misako and Rosen - Tokyo
Mixer - Istanbul
MoMA PS1 - New York
Morán Morán - Los Angeles
Mother Gallery - Beacon, NY
Mrs. - Queens
NEOCHROME - Turin
NEW DISCRETIONS - New York
New Museum - New York
NIAD Art Center - Richmond, CA
NIGHT GALLERY - Los Angeles
Nir Altman - Munich
OCHI PROJECTS - Los Angeles
Project Pangée - Montreal
Parisian Laundry - Montreal
Parker Gallery - Los Angeles
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery - Los Angeles
Patron - Chicago
The Pit - Los Angeles
Anca Poterasu Gallery - Bucharest
Berthold Pott - Cologne
Simon Preston Gallery - New York
PRIMARY - Miami
Printed Matter - New York
Protocinema - Istanbul
Proyectos Ultravioleta - Guatemala City
PROXYCO - New York
Raster - Warsaw
Recess - New York
Rectangle - Forest, Belgium
Regards - Chicago
Reyes | Finn - Detroit
Ricco/Maresca Gallery - New York
Romer Young Gallery - San Francisco
Safe Gallery - New York
Sargent's Daughters - New York
Kerry Schuss - New York
SculptureCenter - New York
September - Hudson
Hunter Shaw Fine Art - Los Angeles
SHRINE - New York
Tif Sigfrids - Athens
signs and symbols - New York
Jessica Silverman Gallery - San Francisco
Situations - New York
SOCO Gallery - Charlotte
Soft Opening - London
Sorry We're Closed - Brussels
Springsteen - Baltimore
Stellar Projects - New York
Stoneleaf Retreat - Kingston, NY
Jacky Strenz - Frankfurt
Simone Subal - New York
SUPER DAKOTA - Brussels
Temnikova & Kasela - Tallinn
Tops Gallery - Memphis
Rachel Uffner - New York
Ulterior Gallery - New York
UV Estudios - Buenos Aires
Valentin - Paris
Van Doren Waxter - New York
Johannes Vogt Gallery - New York
Volume Gallery - Chicago
Weiss Berlin - Berlin
Kate Werble Gallery - New York
Western Exhibitions - Chicago
White Columns - New York
Y2K group - New York
Steven Zevitas Gallery - Boston
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin....
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...