NADA Expands With New Members From Thirteen Cities

NADA adds 21 Gallery Members to its international roster of art galleries.

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, has announced the addition of 21 new NADA Gallery Members to its international roster of art galleries, non-profits, and community run spaces. Hailing from 13 cities from 8 countries, the additions represent NADA's continued dedication to highlighting new artistic voices and supporting the global arts community.



NADA NEW GALLERY MEMBERS



1969 Gallery, New York

Nir Altman, Munich

CARVALHO PARK, New York

Fragment Gallery, Moscow

Ginsberg, Lima

Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects, New York

High Gallery, Warsaw

The Hole, New York

Hunter Shaw Fine Art, Los Angeles

in lieu, Los Angeles

Kapp Kapp, Philadelphia / New York

LETO, Warsaw

Mixer, Istanbul

Mother Gallery, Beacon, NY

NIAD Art Center, Richmond, CA

Project Pangée, Montreal

PROXYCO, New York

Rectangle, Forest, Belgium

Stoneleaf Retreat, Kingston, NY

Ulterior Gallery, New York

Y2K group, New York



"As we continue to develop new initiatives and find ways to adapt to the needs of our members, we're excited to welcome these galleries to our growing international community, where all members benefit from our strong network, shared resources and programming," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "These galleries represent NADA's mission of highlighting new artists' voices from around the world, and we look forward to collaborating with them."



Despite the challenges faced during the last several months, NADA has strengthened its commitment to the global art community, spearheading a number of first-time initiatives, including the COVID-19 relief petition, which aims to suspend rent for small businesses; last spring's FAIR, which offered an alternative profit-sharing model to facilitate mutual support within the art community; and the NADA Gallery Relief Fund, which offers grants supporting commercial art galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces working with contemporary art that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. NADA Miami will return this December 1-5 in an adapted online-offline format, with the NADA Presents programming series continuing to showcase conversations and performances from the defining voices of contemporary art and culture. More details about NADA Miami will be announced at a later date.



More information on NADA's initiatives can be found at newartdealers.org.



NADA GALLERY MEMBERS - FULL LIST

17ESSEX - New York

1969 Gallery - New York

321 Gallery - New York

56 Henry - New York

AA|LA - Los Angeles

Abrons Arts Center - New York

Adams and Ollman - Portland

A.I.R Gallery - New York

Alden Projects - New York

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum - Ridgefield

Mitchell Algus Gallery - New York

Helena Anrather - New York

APALAZZOGALLERY - Brescia

Arcadia Missa - London

Artadia - New York

Art OMI - Ghent

Assembly Room - New York

Atlanta Contemporary - Atlanta

Jack Barrett - New York

Baxter Street at Camera Club - New York

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery - New York

Josée Bienvenu Gallery - New York

Bodega - New York

Bombon Projects - Barcelona

Brennan & Griffin - New York

Bureau - New York

Callicoon Fine Arts - New York

Shane Campbell Gallery - Chicago

CANADA - New York

Carbon 12 - Dubai

CARVALHO PARK - New York

Chapter NY - New York

Company - New York

Cooper Cole - Toronto

Creative Growth - Oakland

CUE Art Foundation - New York

Luis De Jesus - Los Angeles

Deli Gallery - New York

Denny Dimin Gallery - New York

Document - Chicago

Bridget Donahue - New York

Anat Ebgi - Los Angeles

Ed. Varie - New York

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop - New York

Derek Eller Gallery - New York

Entrée - Bergen

Thomas Erben Gallery - New York

Essex Flowers -New York

Et al. - San Francisco

False Flag - New York

FIERMAN - New York

Fisher Parrish Gallery - New York

Five Car Garage - Los Angeles

Fourteen30 Contemporary - Portland

Foxy Production - New York

Fragment Gallery - Moscow

Franz Kaka - Toronto

Fridman Gallery - New York

James Fuentes - New York

Gaa Gallery - Provincetown

Geary - New York

Asya Geisberg - New York

Ghebaly Gallery - Los Angeles

Ginsberg - Lima

Golestani - Düsseldorf

Good Weather - North Little Rock

Gordon Robichaux - New York

Kavi Gupta - Chicago

Halsey Mckay Gallery - East Hampton

Jack Hanley Gallery - New York

Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects - New York

HESSE FLATOW - New York

High Gallery - Warsaw

The Hole - New York

SEAN HORTON (presents) - Dallas

HOUSING - New York

Howl! Happening - New York

Natalia Hug - Cologne

in lieu - Los Angeles

Ibid Gallery - Los Angeles

Independent Curators International (ICI) - New York

INTERSTATE - New York

Nina Johnson - Miami

JTT - New York

Kayne Griffin Corcoran - Los Angeles

KAYOKOYUKI - Tokyo

Kapp Kapp - Philadelphia / New York

Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery - New York

Koenig & Clinton - New York

La MaMa Galleria - New York

LaMontagne Gallery - Boston

The Landing - Los Angeles

Larrie - New York

Lawrence & Clark - Chicago

M. LeBlanc - Chicago

Galerie Christian Lethert - Cologne

LETO - Warsaw

Harlan Levey Projects - Brussels

Library Street Collective - Detroit

L'INCONNUE - Montreal

Locust Projects - Miami

Kristen Lorello - New York

LOYAL - Stockholm

ltd los angeles - Los Angeles

Lulu - Mexico City

Lyles & King - New York

Magenta Plains - New York

Marinaro - New York

Philip Martin - Los Angeles

Martos Gallery - New York

Kai Matsumiya - New York

M+B - Los Angeles

MICROSCOPE Gallery - New York

Midway Contemporary Art - Minneapolis

NINO MIER GALLERY - Los Angeles

Misako and Rosen - Tokyo

Mixer - Istanbul

MoMA PS1 - New York

Morán Morán - Los Angeles

Mother Gallery - Beacon, NY

Mrs. - Queens

NEOCHROME - Turin

NEW DISCRETIONS - New York

New Museum - New York

NIAD Art Center - Richmond, CA

NIGHT GALLERY - Los Angeles

Nir Altman - Munich

OCHI PROJECTS - Los Angeles

Project Pangée - Montreal

Parisian Laundry - Montreal

Parker Gallery - Los Angeles

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery - Los Angeles

Patron - Chicago

The Pit - Los Angeles

Anca Poterasu Gallery - Bucharest

Berthold Pott - Cologne

Simon Preston Gallery - New York

PRIMARY - Miami

Printed Matter - New York

Protocinema - Istanbul

Proyectos Ultravioleta - Guatemala City

PROXYCO - New York

Raster - Warsaw

Recess - New York

Rectangle - Forest, Belgium

Regards - Chicago

Reyes | Finn - Detroit

Ricco/Maresca Gallery - New York

Romer Young Gallery - San Francisco

Safe Gallery - New York

Sargent's Daughters - New York

Kerry Schuss - New York

SculptureCenter - New York

September - Hudson

Hunter Shaw Fine Art - Los Angeles

SHRINE - New York

Tif Sigfrids - Athens

signs and symbols - New York

Jessica Silverman Gallery - San Francisco

Situations - New York

SOCO Gallery - Charlotte

Soft Opening - London

Sorry We're Closed - Brussels

Springsteen - Baltimore

Stellar Projects - New York

Stoneleaf Retreat - Kingston, NY

Jacky Strenz - Frankfurt

Simone Subal - New York

SUPER DAKOTA - Brussels

Temnikova & Kasela - Tallinn

Tops Gallery - Memphis

Rachel Uffner - New York

Ulterior Gallery - New York

UV Estudios - Buenos Aires

Valentin - Paris

Van Doren Waxter - New York

Johannes Vogt Gallery - New York

Volume Gallery - Chicago

Weiss Berlin - Berlin

Kate Werble Gallery - New York

Western Exhibitions - Chicago

White Columns - New York

Y2K group - New York

Steven Zevitas Gallery - Boston

