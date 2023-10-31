Myles Frost & Chloe Bailey Give Spooky Kindness Tips on the Art of Kindness Podcast

Myles Frost and Chloe Bailey shared some spooktacular kindness and self-care tips on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week. The MJ: The Musical star and Grammy-nominated singer were among guests at Bette Midler and New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween event in New York City. Host Robert Peterpaul brought his usual fun to the carpet, chatting with all the costume clad A-listers.

Alongside Peterpaul, Frost and Bailey revealed how they show themselves kindness and tips for how listeners can do their own part. Rupaul's Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor, icon Clive Davis and celebrity couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were also among those to haunt the carpet. Hulaween 2023 was a smashing success, raising over $2 million dollars for NYRP.

The Art of Kindness episode 99 can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness. Episode 100 is set to release with a very special guest on World Kindness Day.

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block (Wicked, Cher Show) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.