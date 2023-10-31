Myles Frost & Chloe Bailey Give Spooky Kindness Tips on the Art of Kindness Podcast

Host Robert Peterpaul brought his usual fun to the carpet, chatting with all the costume clad A-listers.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo 4 Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Myles Frost & Chloe Bailey Give Spooky Kindness Tips on the Art of Kindness Podcast

Myles Frost and Chloe Bailey shared some spooktacular kindness and self-care tips on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week. The MJ: The Musical star and Grammy-nominated singer were among guests at Bette Midler and New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween event in New York City. Host Robert Peterpaul brought his usual fun to the carpet, chatting with all the costume clad A-listers.

Alongside Peterpaul, Frost and Bailey revealed how they show themselves kindness and tips for how listeners can do their own part. Rupaul's Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor, icon Clive Davis and celebrity couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were also among those to haunt the carpet. Hulaween 2023 was a smashing success, raising over $2 million dollars for NYRP.

The Art of Kindness episode 99 can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness. Episode 100 is set to release with a very special guest on World Kindness Day.

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block (Wicked, Cher Show) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOTs First Preview Tonight Photo
Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight

Ahead of tonight's first preview of Spamalot on Broadway, Michael Urie sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark to discuss how he's feeling. While Urie admitted that he's 'a little bit nervous,' he revealed his pre-show technique to ensure that he's at the top of his game at every performance. Watch the video from the interview now!

2
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing For Good From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp was joined on stage by Lizzy McAlpine to sing 'For Good' from Wicked at her New York City concert. The performance kicked off the Mean Girls star's four New York concerts next week. Starting at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, Rapp will bring the 'Snow Hard Feelings' tour to Brooklyn tonight. Watch the video!

3
Video: Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur Photo
Video: Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur

As BroadwayWorld reported in the summer, TDF, one of the country's foremost not-for-profit service organizations for the performing arts, recently welcomed Deeksha Gaur to the post of Executive Director. Get to know Deeksha in the video below!

4
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform Ease on Down the Road Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform 'Ease on Down the Road'

The upcoming Broadway cast of The Wiz took the Tam Fam on a journey to Oz on the “Tamron Hall” Hall-O-Ween extravaganza! Check out photos and watch a video of their performance with Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy)!

More Hot Stories For You

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!
Video: Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALLVideo: Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL
Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Will Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in Concert in LondonRamin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Will Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in Concert in London
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31th, 2023

Videos

Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight Video
How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
WICKED

Recommended For You