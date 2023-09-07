My Fathers Place to Present MARIA MULDAUR WAY PAST MIDNIGHT With Acoustic Jacks Waterfall

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1973 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis".

By: Sep. 07, 2023

This Friday September 8th at 8:00 PM, join music lovers from across the Long Island for a special performance by Click Here at My Father's Place, located inside The Metropolitan in Glen Cove, 3 Pratt Blvd, Glen Cove, NY 11542, USA

Click Here

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1973 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis," which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere. In the 50 years since "Midnight at the Oasis"

Maria has toured extensively worldwide and has recorded 43 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Blues, Gospel, R&B, Jug Band, Jazz and Big Band (not to mention several award-winning children's albums). Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced on-average an album per year, several of which have been nominated for Grammys and other awards.

Established in 1971, My Father's Place (MFP) was founded on the principle of presenting original music by original artists to a discerning audience of Long Island music fans. The live music scene developed and evolved over the years to include live concerts broadcast on 92.7 WLIR FM, in association with record companies, agents and artist management. MFP presented Billy Joel's first show after the release of his debut solo record and Bruce Springsteen's virgin voyage out of New Jersey, along with unforgettable radio concerts by acts like Little Feat and Tower Of Power. Some of the other acts that have hit the My Father's Place stage included The Police, Talking Heads and Ramones.

For more information visit www.myfathersplace.com or call (516) 580-0887




