My Fathers Place to Present MARIA MULDAUR WAY PAST MIDNIGHT With Acoustic Jacks Waterfall

This Friday September 8th at 8:00 PM, join music lovers from across the Long Island for a special performance by Click Here at My Father's Place, located inside The Metropolitan in Glen Cove, 3 Pratt Blvd, Glen Cove, NY 11542, USA

Click Here

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1973 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis," which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere. In the 50 years since "Midnight at the Oasis"

Maria has toured extensively worldwide and has recorded 43 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Blues, Gospel, R&B, Jug Band, Jazz and Big Band (not to mention several award-winning children's albums). Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced on-average an album per year, several of which have been nominated for Grammys and other awards.

Established in 1971, My Father's Place (MFP) was founded on the principle of presenting original music by original artists to a discerning audience of Long Island music fans. The live music scene developed and evolved over the years to include live concerts broadcast on 92.7 WLIR FM, in association with record companies, agents and artist management. MFP presented Billy Joel's first show after the release of his debut solo record and Bruce Springsteen's virgin voyage out of New Jersey, along with unforgettable radio concerts by acts like Little Feat and Tower Of Power. Some of the other acts that have hit the My Father's Place stage included The Police, Talking Heads and Ramones.

Full Schedule of Events



Fri 22 Sep

Absolute Adele with Special Guest Alex Tsarsi



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 29 Sep

Kerry Kearney & Friends



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Sun 08 Oct

Liverpool Shuffle: John Lennon Celebration



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Thu 12 Oct

Blue Velvo with Special Guests The East River Blues Band



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 20 Oct

Aztec Two-Step 2.0



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 27 Oct

The Dictators



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 03 Nov

Roomful of Blues



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Sat 11 Nov

ERIC ANDERSEN



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Sun 12 Nov

JIM MESSINA



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 17 Nov

Water Colors - Smooth Jazz



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 01 Dec

Vonda Shepard



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Sun 03 Dec

Screaming Orphans



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Fri 08 Dec

Rico Monaco Band & Special Guest Tito Puente, Jr.



The Metropolitan in Glen Cove

RSVP

Sat 20 Jan

Long Island Rhythm Experience (LIRX)



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

Sat 03 Feb

Livingston Taylor



THE ROSLYN HOTEL

RSVP

For more information visit www.myfathersplace.com or call (516) 580-0887