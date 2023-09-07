My Fathers Place to Present MARIA MULDAUR WAY PAST MIDNIGHT With Acoustic Jacks Waterfall

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1973 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis".
This Friday September 8th at 8:00 PM, join music lovers from across the Long Island for a special performance by Click Here at My Father's Place, located inside The Metropolitan in Glen Cove, 3 Pratt Blvd, Glen Cove, NY 11542, USA
Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1973 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis," which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere. In the 50 years since "Midnight at the Oasis"
Maria has toured extensively worldwide and has recorded 43 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Blues, Gospel, R&B, Jug Band, Jazz and Big Band (not to mention several award-winning children's albums). Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced on-average an album per year, several of which have been nominated for Grammys and other awards.
Established in 1971, My Father's Place (MFP) was founded on the principle of presenting original music by original artists to a discerning audience of Long Island music fans. The live music scene developed and evolved over the years to include live concerts broadcast on 92.7 WLIR FM, in association with record companies, agents and artist management. MFP presented Billy Joel's first show after the release of his debut solo record and Bruce Springsteen's virgin voyage out of New Jersey, along with unforgettable radio concerts by acts like Little Feat and Tower Of Power. Some of the other acts that have hit the My Father's Place stage included The Police, Talking Heads and Ramones.
Full Schedule of Events
Fri 22 Sep
Absolute Adele with Special Guest Alex Tsarsi
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 29 Sep
Kerry Kearney & Friends
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Sun 08 Oct
Liverpool Shuffle: John Lennon Celebration
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Thu 12 Oct
Blue Velvo with Special Guests The East River Blues Band
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 20 Oct
Aztec Two-Step 2.0
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 27 Oct
The Dictators
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 03 Nov
Roomful of Blues
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Sat 11 Nov
ERIC ANDERSEN
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Sun 12 Nov
JIM MESSINA
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 17 Nov
Water Colors - Smooth Jazz
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 01 Dec
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Sun 03 Dec
Screaming Orphans
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Fri 08 Dec
Rico Monaco Band & Special Guest Tito Puente, Jr.
The Metropolitan in Glen Cove
Sat 20 Jan
Long Island Rhythm Experience (LIRX)
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
Sat 03 Feb
Livingston Taylor
THE ROSLYN HOTEL
For more information visit www.myfathersplace.com or call (516) 580-0887
