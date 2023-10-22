Musical Theatre Melodies Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Schmidt and Jones Musical 110 IN THE SHADE

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, October 24 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical 110 in the Shade (based on the N. Richard Nash play The Rainmaker) from the original 1963 Broadway cast recording starring Robert Horton, Inga Swenson and Stephen Douglass, with Will Geer, Steve Roland, Scooter Teague, Lesley Warren and George Church.

This will be preceded by an archival interview that Rob conducted with the Tony Award nominated lyricist and librettist, Tom Jones talking about the musical in 2020.

The broadcast will conclude with a selection of demo and studio recordings of songs from the double CD album Jones & Schmidt: Hidden Treasures, 1951 – 2001, including performances by Tom and Harvey.

Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones first Broadway musical 110 in the Shade (with a book by N. Richard Nash based on his 1954 play The Rainmaker) opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City on October 24, 1963 where it ran for 330 performances. With music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, the show was directed by Joseph Anthony with Dances and Musical Numbers staged by Agnes De Mille, and was nominated for four Tony Awards in the categories of Best Composer and Lyricist for Schmidt and Jones; Best Actress in a Musical for Inga Swenson; Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Will Geer, and Best Direction of a Musical for Joseph Anthony. Tom Jones passed away at his ranch in Sharon, Connecticut on 11 August 2023 at the age of 95. His long-time collaborator, Harvey Schmidt pre-deceased him in 2018, and a website devoted to their collaborative work may be found on the internet at www.jonesandschmidt.com

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will be heard on October 24 in the US at 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. EDT in New York = 3 a.m. – 5 a.m. PDT Los Angeles time, and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. BST in Britain.)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.

For those who are unable to tune in “live”, a podcast will be available to listen to posted on the webpage at https://innerfm.org.au//shows/musical-theatre-melodies/ and https://omny.fm/shows/musicaltheatremelodies within 15 minutes after the conclusion of the broadcast. (The podcast of Musical Theatre Melodies has recently been ranked amongst the Top 10 Australian Theatre Podcasts by Feedspot at https://podcasts.feedspot.com/australian_theatre_podcasts ).

