Music On The Porch Features DJs As Part Of THIRD Saturdays on Governors Island

Aug. 09, 2023

The Staten Island Urban Center presents Music On The Porch featuring DJs from  Staten Island's thriving performing art scene as part of The Trust for Governors Island THIRD Saturdays, a Gov­er­nors Island Arts ini­tia­tive cel­e­brat­ing the Orga­ni­za­tions in Res­i­dence pro­gram. 

Every third Saturday, including  August 19, September 16 and October 21 Click Here are one of more than two dozen arts, cul­tur­al, edu­ca­tion­al, and envi­ron­men­tal non­prof­its from through­out the five bor­oughs that are part of Gov­er­nors Island Arts Orga­ni­za­tions in Res­i­dence presenting free exhibits and activ­i­ties in the his­toric hous­es of Nolan Park and Colonels Row from now through October. SIUC exhibit called We Are A Waterfront: Access, Divide & Potential highlights the struggle, potential, and creativity of Staten Island's waterfront community and its fight for environmental and social justice

The musician lineup at the Staten Island Urban Center House at Nolan Park-Building 5B includes:

Saturday, August 19- DJ Saint Heartly: 

After years of curating mood-driven playlists, DJ Saint Heartly received a formal start as a radio disc jockey in college. Saint Heartly joined Maker Park Radio as a DJ in 2022, bringing a show that touches on the many faces of rock and pop, experimental, jazz, psychedelic, and world music, with playlists always drawing on a sonic mood. DJ Saint Heartly's passion, professionally and recreationally, is to search for and share music.

Saturday, September 16-DJ Nutmeg.

DJ Nutmeg has played various settings all over NYC, from the Ace and McKittrick hotels to dj'ing off a car battery at a protest and on the porch of a cottage from the 1600s. 

She enjoys art shows and community events the most. She plays experimental classical/new music by diverse composers on Maker Park Radio. 

Saturday, October 21-Kristin Wallace.

Kristin Wallace is the founder of MakerParkRadio.nyc a free streaming community radio station in Staten Island. She is a producer and DJ of progressive house, melodic

house and techno. Kristin Wallace has spent a lifetime helping and providing artists with opportunities to share their music with the world. 

The Trust for Gov­er­nors Island THIRD Sat­ur­days pro­gram­ming runs every third Sat­ur­day of the month through Octo­ber and features spe­cial indoor and out­door pro­grams in the his­toric hous­es of Nolan Park and Colonels Row. All events are free and open to the public. 

The mission of the Staten Island Urban Center (SIUC) is to strengthen neighborhoods by way of community development through community involvement. We lift the voice of our borough's most marginalized and disenfranchised people through collective solution building in pursuit of cultural equity, thrivability, self-determination, and independence. We organize with youth and grassroots community leaders and utilize community-produced art and media to uplift social justice issues.  We Are a Waterfront is made possible through the Trust For Governors Island, NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, NY Renews-Tides Foundation, Creatives Rebuild with Lost Horizon Films, Staten Island Foundation, Pinkerton Foundation and Private Donors. Loaned works from artists and collectors Deborah Quinones, Soraya Candelario, Sarah Yuster, Rachel Sanchez, Caryn Davis, Olga Ayala, Virginia Allen, John Kilcullen, Lila Cuca, Lina Montoya, Everet, Angelo Roman, and others. Staten Island Urban Center is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization.

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 27 through October 29. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org/ferry.  

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island on weekdays on the South Brooklyn route and summer weekends via the seasonal Governors Island shuttle. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc




Recommended For You