Museum Of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial To The Holocaust Presents THE NEW YORK JEWISH BOOK FESTIVAL This December

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present the inaugural New York Jewish Book Festival this December featuring talks, panels, and author signings. The daylong event - on Sunday, December 11, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM - will touch on themes of Jewish heritage including culture and history, modern life and literature, the Holocaust, food and cookbooks, and books for kids and families.

The New York Jewish Book Festival is free to the public and there will be books for sale in the Museum's Pickman Gift Shop and by individual authors and invited organizations, just in time for the winter holidays. Among the highlights in store will be a panel of well-known photographers discussing their work photographing Holocaust survivors, and a new biography of businessman and philanthropist Edmond J. Safra, after whom the Museum's theater is named.

Keynotes will feature illustrator and author Maira Kalman on her new book, Women Holding Things; Gary Shteyngart, author of Our Country Friends; and a conversation with the famed culinary historian and author Michael Twitty, the Southern Jewish television personality, blogger, and author of Koshersoul.

More details about the event - which will run from 10 AM to 9 PM - will be released this fall.

Festival attendees can nosh at the acclaimed LOX Café, visit Andy Goldsworthy's Garden of Stones, and visit two inspiring and moving exhibitions.

The Museum's main exhibition, The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do is an expansive and timely presentation of Holocaust history told through personal stories, objects, photos, and film - many on view for the first time. The 12,000-square-foot exhibition features over 750 original objects and survivor testimonies from the Museum's collection. The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do is a representation of this global story through a local lens, rooted in the objects donated by survivors and their families, many of whom settled in New York and nearby places.

Also now on view is Survivors: Faces of Life After the Holocaust. Photographs by Martin Schoeller, the inaugural exhibition in the Rita Lowenstein Gallery. This exhibition, originated by Martin Schoeller and Yad Vashem, features 75 photographs created to mark the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz. Schoeller photographed these Holocaust survivors and created a short film documenting the process. The exhibition includes the entire body of work including the film, bios, and quotes from the sitters.

$18 Adults

$12 ADA/Access, Seniors, Students, Veterans

FREE to children under 12 and NYC DOE K-12 students

FREE to Holocaust Survivors, active members of the military, educators with current ID cards, and first responders

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to always remember. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum is the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and JewishGen.

The Museum's current offerings include The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, a major new exhibition offering a timely and expansive presentation of Holocaust history, now on view in the main galleries. Also on view is Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try, a first of its kind exhibition on the 20th century artist and Holocaust survivor on view through November 6, 2022, and Survivors: Faces of Life After the Holocaust, featuring photographer Martin Schoeller's portraits of Holocaust survivors on view through June 18, 2023.

Each year, the Museum presents over 60 public programs, connecting our community in person and virtually through lectures, book talks, concerts, and more. For more info visit: mjhnyc.org/events.

The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.