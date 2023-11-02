Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Tickets

The Museum of Broadway announced that in celebration of its upcoming one year anniversary, $1 tickets for admission on the museum's birthday, Wednesday, November 15th, are available for purchase now on a first-come, first-serve basis at themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. The Museum of Broadway is also now accepting single and group ticket sales through June 30, 2024 due to popular demand (prices begin at $25.)

Founded by two female entrepreneurs, Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti, The Museum of Broadway is the world's first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them. The museum opened its doors on November 15, 2022, to reveal 26,000 sq. ft. across three floors where over 500 productions from the 1700s-present are celebrated. To add to its visual allure and grandeur from the outside looking in, The Museum of Broadway will unveil two windows designed exclusively for The Museum of Broadway by the Fashion Institute of Technology on Wednesday, November 15. The windows will bring to life the museum's milestone birthday celebration and toast to the magic and music of Broadway this holiday season.

“Broadway lives within the beating heart of New York City, and we wanted to create a permanent home where its magic could come to life for fans of all ages, from all walks of life,” said Julie Boardman, Co-Founder, The Museum of Broadway. “We are excited to celebrate this achievement with our amazing collaborators, community and patrons, and look forward to bringing more incredible installations, memorabilia and merchandise to theater lovers worldwide, starting on the 15th with our dazzling new windows from the talented student designers of FIT.”

The Museum of Broadway was created with the intention to take guests through the timeline of Broadway from its birth to present day, highlighting theater's most socially progressive moments and pioneers, and some of the most beloved plays and musicals of all time one immersive experience and one-of-a-kind installation at a time. From the upcoming opening of the SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY special exhibit (on-view November 6 through February 6) to exclusive new costume reveals and merchandise drops, The Museum of Broadway has something for all fans of all ages. In addition to the $1 ticket admission, the Museum of Broadway's one year anniversary will feature special event programming, surprise musical guests, a ceremony for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, and so much more from morning until night.

“The Museum of Broadway is dedicated to spotlighting the moments that have pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would or will follow,” added Diane Nicoletti, Co-Founder, The Museum of Broadway. “The museum is ever-evolving to reflect this in real time, all while giving back to our incredible community – a portion of every museum ticket sold in our first year has been donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and we are proud to continue to support their incredible work.”

The $1 ticket is available exclusively to the public for admission on November 15th, 2023, from 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM (last entry 90 minutes prior to close). Entrance to the SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway.

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.