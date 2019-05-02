Morrissey Will Recruit Fans During Broadway Residency to Help Pass NYC Fur Ban

Morrissey has invited PETA to enlist fans at each of his upcoming Broadway shows to write to their council members in support of the New York City fur ban, which will be the subject of a city hall hearing on May 15.

The star-who begins his sold-out week-long residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday-outlined his campaign in a letter to the bill's sponsor, Speaker Corey Johnson:

Dear Mr. Johnson,

I was so happy to hear of your bill to ban the sale of fur that I have asked PETA to enlist New Yorkers at my concerts this week to urge their council members to support it. Back home, a similar effort is underway in Parliament to ban fur sales throughout the U.K. As in New York, stores in England have been caught selling real dog and cat fur from China falsely labeled as fake. It's time to rid the racks of the stuff in order to protect all fashion victims, both human and nonhuman. Keep up the good work.

Sincerely,

Morrissey

The rock icon, a PETA advocate since his days fronting The Smiths, follows in the footsteps of Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, who recently penned an op-ed in support of the measure. Other major cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have already passed similar fur bans, and numerous top designers and retailers-including many with stores in Manhattan, such as Burberry, Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Giorgio Armani-are now 100% fur-free.

