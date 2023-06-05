Moore Catholic's NEWSIES Takes Top Honors at 12th Annual Minty Awards

The Minty Awards, Staten Island's revered answer to the Tony Awards for Catholic High School musical theater programs, celebrated the 12th Annual Awards Ceremony Sunday, June 4 at the historic St. George Theatre with over 800 students, faculty, families, friends and dignitaries in attendance.

Moore Catholic High School received the top award for the evening, the St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical for its production of Newsies.

The Island high schools musicals participating are Msgr. Farrell High School (Into the Woods), Moore Catholic High School (Newsies), Notre Dame Academy (Footloose), St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School (Les Miserables), St. Joseph Hill Academy (The Wizard of Oz) and St. Peter’s Boys High School (The Addams Family).

A full list of this year’s winners is now available at www.mintys.org.

Each school’s cast performed a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.

Presenters included City Councilman David Carr, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of New York Michael J. Deegan and Broadway’s Minty Award-winner Analise Scarpaci.

Superintendent Michael Deegan and Regional Superintendent Zoilita Herrera were honored with the Spirit of St. Genesius Award in tribute to the close of their long and distinguished careers with the Archdiocese.

The 2022 Minty Award Winners

The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical

“Newsies” Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Leading Actor

Luke Curcio “Newsies”

Outstanding Leading Actress

Avamichelina Hodgens “The Wizard of Oz”

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Dominick Collura “Newsies”

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Avamichelina Hodgens “Into the Woods”

Outstanding Featured Actor

John D’Ovidio “Into the Woods”

Outstanding Featured Actress

Vanessa D’Angelo “The Addams Family”

Outstanding Featured Dancer

Gianna Tornabene “Newsies”

Outstanding Chorus

“The Addams Family” St. Peter’s Boys

Outstanding Choreography

“Newsies” Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Artistic Design

“The Addams Family” St. Peter’s Boys

Outstanding Production Number

“Seize the Day” “Newsies”

Theatre Players of the Year Award

Jakob Tarbell, Msgr. Farrell High School

Shane De Lacy, Moore Catholic High School

Sofia Fink, Notre Dame Academy

Katherine Garlisi, St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School

Gabriella Cochran, St. Joseph Hill Academy

Mattea Ricciardi, St. Peter’s Boys High School

“As we conclude our 12th annual ceremony, I remain privileged to work with such extraordinarily talented students, who continue to amaze me each year with their passion and dedication,” said Michael Pinto. “I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the schools, teachers, parents, and community leaders who support not only the Minty Awards, but our students. Without them, none of this is possible.”

St. Genesius Award-Winner Moore Catholic High School will receive $5,000 to the school’s performing arts program and Msgr. Farrell High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School, St. Joseph Hill Academy and St. Peter’s Boys High School will each be receiving $1,000.

Since its inception in 2010, the Minty Organization has donated over $120,000 back to the Staten Island high school's performing arts departments.

Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.