Monique Coleman, Amber Crawford and More Announced for THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY
THE BENCH, A HOMELESS LOVE STORY, directed by Jay O. Sanders, will stream live on Facebook Saturday, October 10, 10 PM ET.
New York actor and playwright Robert Galinsky's Off Broadway hit "The Bench" has announced additional casting, including Monique Coleman (star of Disney's "High School Musical" franchise), Amber Crawford (Film: Broken), Renee Rogoff (Regional: Ways to Leave a Body) and Michael Houston (Regional: Six Degrees of Separation). They will join previously announced cast Barry "Shabaka" Henley ("Bob Hearts Abishola," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Better Call Saul"). Galinsky's hit play The Bench: A Homeless Love Story, directed by Drama Desk winner Jay O. Sanders, streaming on Facebook on Saturday, October 10, 10 PM est.
Jeffrey Dreisbech of McCorkle Casting says; "The casting process is all about revealing the truth. The actors that we cast for THE BENCH, were able to connect with and deliver amazing characters and insightful choices for us. Extraordinary talent for an exceptional play is what makes casting so rewarding and meaningful! This play is not to be missed. It's that important."
Presented by Chris Noth, Mr. Henley and Terry Schnuck. The Bench is mined from the true stories of people in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan, where Galinsky lives and it presents a unique perspective of life on the streets through five homeless characters whose lives become forever entwined. With brutal honesty and humor, the story makes it alarmingly clear that so many of us are just one mistake away from joining this underserved and growing population.
"Simultaneously historical and street-level contemporary, it's a wake-up call on a very visceral level. Robert's POV is from the inside, a place that most of us have never been." Director Jay O. Sanders
