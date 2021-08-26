Mixing It Up Productions Announces Playwriting Contest Winners

Mixing It Up Productions has announced the winners of its Spring 2021 Full Length Playwriting Contest.

Mixing It Up Productions' Founder and Executive Producer Fred Rohan-Vargas said of the contest, "Last year we received upwards of 800 scripts. This year's contest was limited to full length plays only, but we are thrilled with the exceptional quality of the national and international responses we received."

An esteemed panel of theater professionals participated as judges. Mixing It Up Productions is incredibly grateful to them for lending their time and talents to the contest. This year's winners will receive prizes ranging from a virtual conversation with Catherine Russell, owner and general manager of the Theater Center in New York City, to memberships in the Dramatists' Guild and subscriptions to Broadway HD.

The winners of this year's 2021 Full Length Playwriting Contest: First Place Andrew Justvig - The Anxiety of Laughing Second Place Kathleen Maule Holen - Detective Weston's Last Case: the Suspicious Case of Brenda Babcock Third Place Megan Ann Jacobs - Coping With Autumn Honorable Mentions Coleman - Doed Koecks Hope Hommersand - Rehearsing The Cherry Orchard Paul Hufker - Missouri John Morogiello - Die, Mr. Darcy, Die! Peter Ritt - The Ritual Carl A. Rossi - Yellow to Lavender David A. Shepard - Kitty Joshua Young - Mellifluous

