Mischief's GOES WRONG Series, MONTY PYTHON'S NOT THE MESSIAH,and More Come to BroadwayHD in March

BroadwayHD has announce its upcoming lineup for March! On March 1, madness ensues when fan favorite The Goes Wrong Show season 1, based on the BBC The Play That Goes Wrong specials and the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all expands into Canada and Australia.

The 1954 classic Brigadoon, starring the legendary Gene Kelly and Van Johnson, along with Stephen Sondheim's musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn return to the platform on March 1 as well. Far From the Madding Crowd, based on Thomas Hardy's romantic drama novel, and adapted for the English Touring Theatre, will be made available to streamers on March 4.

Then on March 11, comedy fans can get ready for a spectacular reunion for the ages as Monty Python's Not The Messiah filmed at The Royal Albert Hall brings together Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam as they commemorate the 40th anniversary of Monty Python.

Behind the Tightrope: Peter Brooke, a documentary film that provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the genius of one of theatre's most renowned directors debuts on the service on March 25.





Later in the month, additional works from the highly acclaimed Royal Shakespeare Company will arrive on the platform, including Henry V, The Merchant of Venice, Othello, Julius Caesar, The Tempest, Titus Andronicus, Twelfth Night, As You Like It, Troilus and Cressida, and Cymbeline. Lastly, the beautiful story and performance of Enter the Faun will be available starting March 27.





"From comedies like The Goes Wrong Show and Monty Python's Not The Messiah to iconic works like Othello and Far From the Madding Crowd to intriguing documentaries, we have a full spectrum of memorable performances joining our roster this month. Theater lovers will be able to enjoy a diverse new line-up of popular works that will make them laugh and cry, and leave them spellbound !" Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD.





BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.