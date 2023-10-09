Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet 2023-24 Season Continues With A World Premiere, November 3 & 4

Choreographer Miro Magloire continues his New Chamber Ballet's 2023-24 season with the world premiere of new ballet set to music by contemporary composer Anthony Cheung, November 3 & 4, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

The evening will see the premiere of a new full-evening work to music by contemporary composer Anthony Cheung. Magloire has taken his inspiration from the flow, the melodic and harmonic inventiveness that are characteristic of Cheung's music, which implies at once intense anguish but is also completely at peace. Movement for the five dancers continuously switches back and forth from solos to ensemble work, creating a constant change of perspective.

ANTHONY CHEUNG, composer

The composer/pianist writes music that explores the senses, a wide palette of instrumental play and affect, improvisational traditions, reimagined musical artifacts, and multiple layers of textual meaning. His music has been commissioned and performed by the New York Philharmonic, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Ensemble modern, and many others.

Composer Fellow with the Cleveland Orchestra, he was the recipient of a 2016 Guggenheim Fellowship, a 2012 Rome Prize, and First Prize of the 2008 Dutilleux Competition. As a co-founder of New York's Talea Ensemble, he served as pianist and artistic director of the gorup, which can be heard on several discs.

Cheung studied at Harvard and Columbia, and was a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows. he taught at the University of Chicago from 2013 to 2020, and is currently Associate Professor of Music at Brown University.

NACHO OJEDA, pianist

Born in Sevilla, Spain in 1995, and now a resident of NYC, he began his musical studies at the age of 5 and earned his Bachelor of Music in piano performance in the Royal Conservatory of Music of Madrid and a Master of Music from the Sibelius Academy in Finland, as well as a master's in Contemporary Performance in the Manhattan School of Music under renowned musicians Peggy Kampmeier and Anthony de Mare.

Ojeda has inspired and premiered works by many contemporary artists, including SamTorres, Wong Foo Jeng, and Luis McDougal. During his time in Madrid, he performed works by leading Spanish and Latin-American composers including Maria Munoz, Agustin GonzaAcilu, Miguel Bustamante, Miguel Angel Santaella, and more. In the opera world, he was keyboardist and harpsichordist in the world premiere of the opera "Flash Flash: The Two Deaths of Andy Warhol", by Finnish composer Juhani Nuorvala.

The next New Chamber Ballet performances of the 2023-24 series will take place February 16 & 17, 2024 - World Premiere of Vox, a full length ballet to music by Elizabeth Gartman, and April 12 & 13, 2024 - a mixed rep evening.