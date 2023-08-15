Miller Theatre Opens Its 2023-24 Composer Portraits Series With JOHN ZORN At 70

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts opens its 2023-24 Composer Portraits series with John Zorn at 70, Music for Strings on Thursday, September 21, 8PM. The places a spotlight on John Zorn's writing for strings, the first of three concerts this fall in celebration of the 70th birthday of the New York musical icon.

As prolific as he is provocative, John Zorn returns to Miller Theatre, where he and the venue have enjoyed a several-decades-long collaboration. This fall, Miller Theatre celebrates the 70th birthday of this New York icon with three exceptional concerts that explore the many facets of Zorn's oeuvre, featuring the incredible artists with whom he closely collaborates.



The season opens with a spotlight on Zorn's writing for strings. Eight trusted interpreters of his music join forces for three virtuosic and important works, all written in 2020, including the mini opera, The Gas Heart, for two cellists and two percussionists.



Program:

Sigil Magick: A Curious and Detailed Exposition of Sigils, Signs, and Hieroglyphs

Peculiar to the Occult Orders, Hermetic Brotherhoods, and Dark Mystery Schools of the Late Middle Ages for string quintet (2020)

The Gas Heart a mini opera for 2 celli and 2 percussionists (2020)

Prolegomena to Any Future Metaphysics That Will Be Able to Present Itself as a Science for string sextet (2020)



Artists:

JACK Quartet

Christopher Otto, violin

Austin Wulliman, violin

John Richards, viola

Jay Campbell, cello and voice

Yura Lee, viola

Michael Nicolas, cello and voice

Sae Hashimoto, percussion and voice

Ches Smith, percussion and voice

Upcoming John Zorn at 70 Concerts:

New Masada / Simulacrum

Thursday, October 19, 8PM

Barbara Hannigan + John Zorn

Thursday, November 16, 8PM