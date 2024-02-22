Miller Theatre Announces The Spring 2024 Season Of Its Free POP-UP CONCERTS (4/2-5/20)

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts announces the spring 2024 Pop-Up Concerts, free, musical happy hours with the audience onstage.

During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These spontaneous concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting.

See full details here:

Tuesday, April 2

Sarah Hennies: Primers

Laura Barger, piano; Julia Den Boer, piano

Russell Greenberg, percussion; Sae Hashimoto, percussion

The intrepid and virtuosic piano/percussion quartet Yarn/Wire takes a deep dive into the music of Sarah Hennies, starting with this Pop-Up Concert and followed by a Composer Portrait of her work on Thursday, April 4. Primers is a 30-minute work written for the ensemble that is both rhythmic and propulsive as well as subtle and meditative. Notes are juxtaposed with silence to create an ethereal and altogether unique sonic experience.

PROGRAM

Sarah Hennies Primers (2018-19)

Monday, May 20

Austin Wulliman, violin; David Byrd-Marrow, horn; Conor Hanick, piano

György Ligeti wrote his Horn Trio in honor of the 150th birthday of Johannes Brahms, whose own horn trio is one of the quintessential works in chamber music. For this Pop-Up, the Takt Trio continues the tradition, performing Ligeti's monumental work alongside two brand new horn trios by composers Marcos Balter and Hilda Paredes, commissioned for the occasion of Ligeti's 100th birthday.

PROGRAM

György Ligeti Trio for Violin, Horn, and Piano (1982)

Hilda Paredes Koan (2023) New York premiere

Marcos Balter new work for Takt Trio (2024) New York premiere

Miller Theatre

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is an acclaimed New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.