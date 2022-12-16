Miller Theatre Announces The Return Of Free POP-UP CONCERTS, January 24-June 13

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts announces the return of its popular POP-UP CONCERTS. Free, musical happy hours with the audience onstage, in person for the first time since March 2020.

Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey said, "We are thrilled to resume Miller's Pop-Up Concerts series after a long pandemic hiatus. These fun and informal concerts are vital to Miller's programming philosophy of connecting people to music, in a setting that welcomes audiences onstage with the musicians. It's been over a decade since we inaugurated the series, and we celebrate with an incredible lineup of musicians."

Whether it is one's first visit to Miller Theatre or fiftieth, the free and fun Pop-Up Concerts provide the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with today's most exciting new music. Sit onstage and enjoy a free drink during these hour-long weeknight concerts, and mingle with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show.

Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. All concerts start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

Argus Quartet

Clara Kim, violin; Giancarlo Latta, violin;

Maren Rothfritz, viola; Mariel Roberts, cello

Photo by Shervin Lainez Miller's Pop-Up Concerts resume with the Argus Quartet-a "vivacious foursome that plays canonical standards with authority and verve and approaches modern music with care and assurance" (The New Yorker). The group performs an ambitious program of recent works, including two world premieres by members of the ensemble, violinist Giancarlo Latta and cellist Mariel Roberts.

PROGRAM

Giancarlo Latta new work (2022) world premiere

Mariel Roberts new work (2022) world premiere

Katie Balch Drip Music (2019)

Juri Seo Respiri - In memoriam Jonathan Harvey (2016)

Germaine Taillefaire String Quartet (1917-1919)

Tuesday, February 14

Ekmeles sings Stockhausen

Stimmung is for Lovers

The adventurous New York-based vocal ensemble Ekmeles, recent winner of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation's Ensemble Prize, has unofficially adopted an annual tradition of performing Stockhausen's masterwork Stimmung on Valentine's Day, and this year Miller plays host. The hour-long, six-part, a cappella, overtone-singing work includes passages of erotic poetry, a playful connection to the romantic theme of the holiday. Stockhausen himself states that "Stimmung is indeed meditative music. Time is suspended...In the beauty of things sensual shines the beauty of things eternal."

PROGRAM

Karlheinz Stockhausen Stimmung (1968)

Tuesday, March 7

The Hands Free

James Moore, guitar & banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin;

Nathan Koci, accordion; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass

The Hands Free is an acoustic quartet that creates "a beautifully eclectic mix of sounds that depict an immense variety of places and emotions-all while maintaining the warmth and spontaneity of an impromptu jam session" (Second Inversion). Making their Miller debut, the group features four unique and imaginative composer/performers creating improvisational works that draw from an eclectic array of influences in classical, jazz, and folk traditions.

Tuesday, April 4

Olivia de Prato, violin

The talented violinist Olivia de Prato returns with a program of personal importance, featuring new works for violin and electronics. The concert celebrates the recent release of de Prato's album, I A.M. - Artist Mother Project, which explores the intersection of the role of motherhood and the pursuit of artistic endeavors.

PROGRAM

Miya Masaoka new work (2022) world premiere

Zosha Di Castri The Dream Feed (2021)

Jen Baker Fire in the Dark (2021)

Katherine Young Mycorrhiza I (2021)

Angélica Negrón Panorama (2012)

Missy Mazzoli Tooth and Nail (2010)

Tuesday, June 6

Sae Hashimoto, vibraphone and Brian Marsella, piano

The spellbinding percussionist Sae Hashimoto is no stranger to Miller audiences; she is part of the percussion/piano quartet Yarn/Wire and a trusted interpreter of the works of John Zorn. Composer/pianist Brian Marsella, who Downbeat declares "is as versatile and talented a pianist as you will find," makes his Miller debut, performing a new work he wrote for their duo.

PROGRAM

Brian Marsella new work for piano and vibraphone (2023)

Tuesday, June 13

loadbang

Tyler Bouque, baritone; Adrián Sandí, bass clarinet;

Andy Kozar, trumpet; William Lang, trombone

The unparalleled ensemble loadbang (called a "formidable new-music force" by Time Out NY) returns for a program comprising three new works composed just for them, including two world premieres. Their unique collaboration of baritone voice, bass clarinet, trumpet, and trombone makes for a one-of-a-kind contemporary music experience.

PROGRAM

Raven Chacon new work (2023) world premiere

Sebastian Currier Cognitive Dissonance (2022) world premiere

Chaya Czernowin Irrational (2018-19)

millertheatre.com

Miller Theatre is a leading presenter of new music in New York City and a vital force for innovative programming. Miller is dedicated to producing and presenting unique events, with a focus on contemporary and early music, jazz, opera, and multimedia performances. Founded in 1988, Miller Theatre has helped launch the careers of myriad composers and ensembles, serving as an incubator for emerging artists and a champion of those not yet well known in America. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre's goals are to produce innovative programs, support the development of new work, and connect creative artists with enquiring audiences.