Miller Theatre Announces The Return Of Free POP-UP CONCERTS, January 24-June 13
Pop-Up Concerts provide the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with today's most exciting new music.
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts announces the return of its popular POP-UP CONCERTS. Free, musical happy hours with the audience onstage, in person for the first time since March 2020.
Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey said, "We are thrilled to resume Miller's Pop-Up Concerts series after a long pandemic hiatus. These fun and informal concerts are vital to Miller's programming philosophy of connecting people to music, in a setting that welcomes audiences onstage with the musicians. It's been over a decade since we inaugurated the series, and we celebrate with an incredible lineup of musicians."
Whether it is one's first visit to Miller Theatre or fiftieth, the free and fun Pop-Up Concerts provide the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with today's most exciting new music. Sit onstage and enjoy a free drink during these hour-long weeknight concerts, and mingle with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show.
Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. All concerts start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 24
Argus Quartet
Clara Kim, violin; Giancarlo Latta, violin;
Maren Rothfritz, viola; Mariel Roberts, cello
Photo by Shervin Lainez Miller's Pop-Up Concerts resume with the Argus Quartet-a "vivacious foursome that plays canonical standards with authority and verve and approaches modern music with care and assurance" (The New Yorker). The group performs an ambitious program of recent works, including two world premieres by members of the ensemble, violinist Giancarlo Latta and cellist Mariel Roberts.
PROGRAM
Giancarlo Latta new work (2022) world premiere
Mariel Roberts new work (2022) world premiere
Katie Balch Drip Music (2019)
Juri Seo Respiri - In memoriam Jonathan Harvey (2016)
Germaine Taillefaire String Quartet (1917-1919)
Tuesday, February 14
Ekmeles sings Stockhausen
Stimmung is for Lovers
The adventurous New York-based vocal ensemble Ekmeles, recent winner of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation's Ensemble Prize, has unofficially adopted an annual tradition of performing Stockhausen's masterwork Stimmung on Valentine's Day, and this year Miller plays host. The hour-long, six-part, a cappella, overtone-singing work includes passages of erotic poetry, a playful connection to the romantic theme of the holiday. Stockhausen himself states that "Stimmung is indeed meditative music. Time is suspended...In the beauty of things sensual shines the beauty of things eternal."
PROGRAM
Karlheinz Stockhausen Stimmung (1968)
Tuesday, March 7
The Hands Free
James Moore, guitar & banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin;
Nathan Koci, accordion; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass
The Hands Free is an acoustic quartet that creates "a beautifully eclectic mix of sounds that depict an immense variety of places and emotions-all while maintaining the warmth and spontaneity of an impromptu jam session" (Second Inversion). Making their Miller debut, the group features four unique and imaginative composer/performers creating improvisational works that draw from an eclectic array of influences in classical, jazz, and folk traditions.
Tuesday, April 4
Olivia de Prato, violin
The talented violinist Olivia de Prato returns with a program of personal importance, featuring new works for violin and electronics. The concert celebrates the recent release of de Prato's album, I A.M. - Artist Mother Project, which explores the intersection of the role of motherhood and the pursuit of artistic endeavors.
PROGRAM
Miya Masaoka new work (2022) world premiere
Zosha Di Castri The Dream Feed (2021)
Jen Baker Fire in the Dark (2021)
Katherine Young Mycorrhiza I (2021)
Angélica Negrón Panorama (2012)
Missy Mazzoli Tooth and Nail (2010)
Tuesday, June 6
Sae Hashimoto, vibraphone and Brian Marsella, piano
The spellbinding percussionist Sae Hashimoto is no stranger to Miller audiences; she is part of the percussion/piano quartet Yarn/Wire and a trusted interpreter of the works of John Zorn. Composer/pianist Brian Marsella, who Downbeat declares "is as versatile and talented a pianist as you will find," makes his Miller debut, performing a new work he wrote for their duo.
PROGRAM
Brian Marsella new work for piano and vibraphone (2023)
Tuesday, June 13
loadbang
Tyler Bouque, baritone; Adrián Sandí, bass clarinet;
Andy Kozar, trumpet; William Lang, trombone
The unparalleled ensemble loadbang (called a "formidable new-music force" by Time Out NY) returns for a program comprising three new works composed just for them, including two world premieres. Their unique collaboration of baritone voice, bass clarinet, trumpet, and trombone makes for a one-of-a-kind contemporary music experience.
PROGRAM
Raven Chacon new work (2023) world premiere
Sebastian Currier Cognitive Dissonance (2022) world premiere
Chaya Czernowin Irrational (2018-19)
Miller Theatre is a leading presenter of new music in New York City and a vital force for innovative programming. Miller is dedicated to producing and presenting unique events, with a focus on contemporary and early music, jazz, opera, and multimedia performances. Founded in 1988, Miller Theatre has helped launch the careers of myriad composers and ensembles, serving as an incubator for emerging artists and a champion of those not yet well known in America. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre's goals are to produce innovative programs, support the development of new work, and connect creative artists with enquiring audiences.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in