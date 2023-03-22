Mika Stoltzman Returns To Carnegie in May

Premier marimbist Mika Stoltzman returns to Carnegie Hall for the 11th time for a one-night only solo marimba concert Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Attracted by her genre-busting artistry, today's most revered composers have written and/or arranged solo marimba works especially for her. Program highlights include four commissioned works by Geoffrey Keezer, Joel Ross, John Zorn and Chick Corea, as well as pieces by Bach, Keith Jarrett, and more.

A spirited, fearless marimbist who specializes in a meticulous acoustic fusion, Mika has been hailed as an exceptional virtuoso in both classical and jazz music fields. Her multifarious playing builds a bridge between drums and piano, serving as a living testimonial to the endless facets of her instrument. The program begins with Mika's arrangement of Bach's Cello Suite and Chaconne. According to Gramophone, she plays the latter "with greater rhythmic rigorous, yet her interpretation feels similarly contemplative, and her delicate touch brings an unexpected and touching fragility to this monumental work."

The evening's capstones are two new commissioned works by renowned jazz artists: Past Life Lullabies by Grammy Award-winning pianist/composer/arranger Geoffrey Keezer and Pulse Wave by one of today's most talked about vibraphonists, Joel Ross. Past Life Lullabies explores the sounds and rhythms of Okinawa, whose culture and music have captivated Keezer since the 1990s, when he first heard traditional Okinawan music on the radio while on a tour of Japan. "Those beautiful, haunting melodies immediately felt familiar on a cellular level, even though I was born and raised seven thousand miles away in the Midwest," explains Keezer.

Pulse Wave for Mika premiered Pulse Wave in Tokyo in 2021. This Carnegie Hall performance marks its American premiere. Pulse Wave sonically embodies its name embodying the movements and sounds of a wave. "The notes and shapes evoke the rose and fall of a wave as it journeys through to the end of the piece, while simultaneously delivering steady pulses scattered across measures and bar lines," explains Ross. "Initially conceived as a spontaneous improvisation, the music develops like a story."

Also on the program are two pieces by the illustrious avant-garde composer John Zorn: The Nymphs and the New York premiere of Anima for Marimba and Clarinet featuring a guest appearance by two-time Grammy Award-winning clarinetist Richard Stoltzman. In addition to sharing a married life together, these two consummate artists also share clarity of voice, astounding techniques, musical breadth and generosity of spirits. According to drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Gadd, "when you hear them play, it makes you want to rise up to the occasion."

As an homage to her homeland of Japan, Mika performs Anta Gata Doko Sa, a popular Japanese children's song often sung while playing with a bouncing ball. Ending the concert is a tribute to one of Mika's closest friends and collaborators, Chick Corea (1972-2021), a marimba enthusiast himself, with an emotional performance of a piece written just for her Birthday Song for Mika. According to Corea, "Mika brings a joyful enthusiasm to the marimba that is captivating."