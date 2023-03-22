Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mika Stoltzman Returns To Carnegie in May

The concert is on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Mika Stoltzman Returns To Carnegie in May

Premier marimbist Mika Stoltzman returns to Carnegie Hall for the 11th time for a one-night only solo marimba concert Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Attracted by her genre-busting artistry, today's most revered composers have written and/or arranged solo marimba works especially for her. Program highlights include four commissioned works by Geoffrey Keezer, Joel Ross, John Zorn and Chick Corea, as well as pieces by Bach, Keith Jarrett, and more.

A spirited, fearless marimbist who specializes in a meticulous acoustic fusion, Mika has been hailed as an exceptional virtuoso in both classical and jazz music fields. Her multifarious playing builds a bridge between drums and piano, serving as a living testimonial to the endless facets of her instrument. The program begins with Mika's arrangement of Bach's Cello Suite and Chaconne. According to Gramophone, she plays the latter "with greater rhythmic rigorous, yet her interpretation feels similarly contemplative, and her delicate touch brings an unexpected and touching fragility to this monumental work."

The evening's capstones are two new commissioned works by renowned jazz artists: Past Life Lullabies by Grammy Award-winning pianist/composer/arranger Geoffrey Keezer and Pulse Wave by one of today's most talked about vibraphonists, Joel Ross. Past Life Lullabies explores the sounds and rhythms of Okinawa, whose culture and music have captivated Keezer since the 1990s, when he first heard traditional Okinawan music on the radio while on a tour of Japan. "Those beautiful, haunting melodies immediately felt familiar on a cellular level, even though I was born and raised seven thousand miles away in the Midwest," explains Keezer.

Pulse Wave for Mika premiered Pulse Wave in Tokyo in 2021. This Carnegie Hall performance marks its American premiere. Pulse Wave sonically embodies its name embodying the movements and sounds of a wave. "The notes and shapes evoke the rose and fall of a wave as it journeys through to the end of the piece, while simultaneously delivering steady pulses scattered across measures and bar lines," explains Ross. "Initially conceived as a spontaneous improvisation, the music develops like a story."

Also on the program are two pieces by the illustrious avant-garde composer John Zorn: The Nymphs and the New York premiere of Anima for Marimba and Clarinet featuring a guest appearance by two-time Grammy Award-winning clarinetist Richard Stoltzman. In addition to sharing a married life together, these two consummate artists also share clarity of voice, astounding techniques, musical breadth and generosity of spirits. According to drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Gadd, "when you hear them play, it makes you want to rise up to the occasion."

As an homage to her homeland of Japan, Mika performs Anta Gata Doko Sa, a popular Japanese children's song often sung while playing with a bouncing ball. Ending the concert is a tribute to one of Mika's closest friends and collaborators, Chick Corea (1972-2021), a marimba enthusiast himself, with an emotional performance of a piece written just for her Birthday Song for Mika. According to Corea, "Mika brings a joyful enthusiasm to the marimba that is captivating."



Related Stories
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Childrens Theaters Ann Photo
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 
New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala welcomes Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe to honor Tom Kitt, Sidley Austin LLP, and Alexa Fairchild.
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway! Photo
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!
The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show!
Andrew Keenan-Bolgers MIKEYS ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion Photo
Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion
Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and written by playwright Eric Ulloa, will premiere at the Outfest Fusion Film Festival. The new flim will stars Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.
Character Breakdown: FAT HAM Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: FAT HAM Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Previews being tonight for Fat Ham- the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Fat Ham is running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as the cast unpacks their role in this video!

More Hot Stories For You


Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 
March 21, 2023

New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala welcomes Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe to honor Tom Kitt, Sidley Austin LLP, and Alexa Fairchild.
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!
March 21, 2023

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show!
Broadway Aimed HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL & More Set for A.C.T. 2023/24 SeasonBroadway Aimed HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL & More Set for A.C.T. 2023/24 Season
March 21, 2023

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has announced the productions that will make up the company’s 2023/24 season. See the lineup, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Leanne Antonio, Anthony Cochrane & More to Lead MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill PlayhouseLeanne Antonio, Anthony Cochrane & More to Lead MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse
March 21, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig, directed by Casey Hushion. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/19/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/19/23
March 21, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/19/2023.
share