Midtown Water Main Break Causes Flooding at York Theatre Company

Saint Peter's Church, home of the York Theatre Company, has suffered extensive flooding damage after a midtown water main break yesterday, January 5.

"It was one of these experiences that you can never possibly imagine. Everywhere you moved was water and mud," Senior Pastor Jared Stahler told CBS New York.

Producing Artistic Dircetor James Morgan is calling for donations on Facebook. He writes: "You may have heard about the flood yesterday at 54th and Lexington. York is #WetAndMuddyButNotOut! Somehow #SaintPetersChurch got all the attention from CBS News today but The York Theatre Company got just as much water and mud. We'll rise again though! We will probably need new carpeting and new computers and maybe new ceilings - - but happily our new seats seem to be fine. I spent all day there (with Hans Friedrichs and Fiona Sweeney) salvaging soggy scripts to keep them from turning into papier-mâché doorstops. Most everything above 2 feet is OK; below that was under water and mud for a while."

Click here to make a donation to the York.

The York Theatre Company occupies a unique spot in New York's theatrical landscape. Now in its 50th year, The York is the only theater in the city, and one of the few in the world, whose two-fold mission is to produce new musical works and rediscover musical gems from the past.

Recent Mainstage productions have included Enter Laughing: The Musical, Midnight at The Never Get, Unexpected Joy, Desperate Measures, Marry Harry, A Taste of Things to Come, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Rothschild & Sons, Cagney, Texas in Paris, Inventing Mary Martin, Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, Storyville, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, Closer Than Ever (Best Musical Revival, Off-Broadway Alliance Award), Ionescapade, The Road to Qatar!, Falling for Eve, Yank!, Blind Lemon Blues, Enter Laughing, Asylum, Thrill Me, Souvenir, and The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). For additional information, visit: https://yorktheatre.org