Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midnight Theatre To Host THE OFFICIAL IMPRACTICAL JOKERS PODCAST Live Tapings, December 8

Now in its 10th season, the ever-hilarious Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show on truTV.

Dec. 02, 2022  
Midnight Theatre To Host THE OFFICIAL IMPRACTICAL JOKERS PODCAST Live Tapings, December 8

NYC's newest state-of-the-art venue Midnight Theatre welcomes Impractical Jokers Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr), and Sal Vulcano for two live show tapings of The Official Impractical Jokers Podcast on Thursday, December 8.

Now in its 10th season, the ever-hilarious Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show on truTV that follows Q, Murr, and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

When Murr, Sal, and Q challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it... if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Thursday, December 8

6:00pm Show Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212734®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.midnighttheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fq-murr-sal-dec8-early?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
9:00pm Show Ticket Link: https://www.midnighttheatre.com/events/q-murr-sal-dec8-late

Midnight Theatre 75 Manhattan West Plaza Plaza adjacent to 33rd street between 9th and 10 Ave Across from the Whole Foods.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Video: The Company of AINT NO MO Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of AIN'T NO MO' Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out video of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet below!
Russian Troops Attack Ukraines Theaters, Libraries & More Photo
Russian Troops Attack Ukraine's Theaters, Libraries & More
Russian troops in Ukraine are attacking the country’s theaters, museums, libraries and other cultural institutions to erase Ukrainian culture, according to a report issued by the U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers’ organization PEN.
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of AINT NO MO Photo
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of AIN'T NO MO'
See photos from the opening night red carpet of Ain't No Mo'! The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), and more.
Interview: Amanda Kloots on Returning to Acting In FIT FOR CHRISTMAS Photo
Interview: Amanda Kloots on Returning to Acting In FIT FOR CHRISTMAS
Amanda Kloots stars in Fit For Christmas, the new CBS original holiday film, which she also co-created and executive produces. BroadwayWorld caught up with Kloots to discuss how the tragic loss of her husband, Nick Cordero, inspired her to create the film, why fitness should be a part of the holiday season, and if she would ever return to Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
December 2, 2022

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Passes Away at 34
December 2, 2022

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, who most recently starred Off-Broadway in Heather Christian's Oratorio For Living Things, has passed away at age 34 from colon cancer. 
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Faces New Legal TroublesTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Faces New Legal Troubles
December 2, 2022

In 2019 the producers of the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird sought to prevent small theaters around the country from staging an earlier dramatization of the novel. Now, the publisher of the earlier adaptation of the novel is seeking the stop the Broadway version of To Kill a Mockingbird from being staged at a variety of venues.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Recording Available on CD TodayA BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Recording Available on CD Today
December 2, 2022

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,  produced by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, is available today on CD.
Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2023Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2023
December 2, 2022

Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears, will open on Broadway this summer at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the musical begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
share