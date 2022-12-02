Midnight Theatre To Host THE OFFICIAL IMPRACTICAL JOKERS PODCAST Live Tapings, December 8

NYC's newest state-of-the-art venue Midnight Theatre welcomes Impractical Jokers Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr), and Sal Vulcano for two live show tapings of The Official Impractical Jokers Podcast on Thursday, December 8.

Now in its 10th season, the ever-hilarious Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show on truTV that follows Q, Murr, and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

When Murr, Sal, and Q challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it... if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

Thursday, December 8

6:00pm Show Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212734®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.midnighttheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fq-murr-sal-dec8-early?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

9:00pm Show Ticket Link: https://www.midnighttheatre.com/events/q-murr-sal-dec8-late



Midnight Theatre 75 Manhattan West Plaza Plaza adjacent to 33rd street between 9th and 10 Ave Across from the Whole Foods.