Michael Riedel, Richard Kind, Karen Ziemba and More Join 54 SINGS CURTAINS

Richard Kind (TV's Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway, Contact), John Epperson (Lypsinka), and Erin Davie (SideShow, Grey Gardens) have joined the cast of 54 Sings Curtains at Feinstein's/54 Below.

John Kander, Fred Ebb, Rupert Holmes, and Peter Stone's CURTAINS, which opened on Broadway in 2007, will be brought back to New York City for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, January 25th, 2018, at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

The role of critic Daryl Grady will be performed by The New York Post's Michael Riedel at the 7pm performance, and Charles Isherwood at the 9:30pm performance.

Broadway favorites Mary Callanan (Bandstand), Eddie Korbich (The Drowsy Chaperone), Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along), and Jim Brochu (Zero Hour) take on a variety of supporting roles.

In addition to Ziemba and Davie, reprising their roles from the original production will be Noah Racey (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn). They will be joined by original cast members Paula Leggett Chase (A Chorus Line), Brittany Marcin (Anything Goes), Christopher Spaulding (Rock of Ages), and Jerome Vivona (Seussical).

Rounding out the ensemble will be James Daniel Cella (Spamalot), Nicholas Carroll (White Christmas), Asher Dubin (The Babies), Will Hutchenson (Next to Normal), Maggie Malaney (Woman of the Year), Clara Regula (Imbibe: Day Drinking), and Libby Rosenfeld (Sugar).

CURTAINS' lyricist and book writer, Rupert Holmes, will host both concerts.

Director and producer Robert W. Schneider said, "I am over the moon that Curtains is making its way back to New York City, and with this dream cast. I am honored that Mr. Holmes and Mr. Kander trust us enough to bring their material back to New York audiences at the fabulous Feinstein's/54 Below."

CURTAINS takes place in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston's Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast & crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan!

Songs from CURTAINS include: "Show People," "I Miss The Music," "Coffee Shop Nights," and many more!

54 SINGS CURTAINS is produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen. Daniel Lincoln will be the music director.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS CURTAINS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

