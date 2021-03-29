Michael Ball Will Release New Album 'We Are More Than One' on May 7

Michael Ball has announced that his new album 'We Are More Than One' will be released on Friday 7th May.

To preorder the album visit https://michaelball.lnk.to/storeSo.

The album sees Michael exploring song-writing further after months in national lockdown forced him to wonder why he was waiting to pursue something he enjoyed so much. Teaming up with Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, Camilla Cabello) & Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood) the album sees Michael looking within himself for an album even more personal than the last. After learning how to write and record remotely, every track on this record has a story to tell.

2020 was a tough year for all and Michael knows this. His goal with this record and campaign is to inspire people to come together and live life doing what they have always wanted to do, with people they love, in what we hope is a brighter spring. Michael's key demographic will have been majorly affected through shielding and probably missing human contact with their friends and family the longest. He wants this record to show people that whilst we have the time, do what you've always wanted to do, live how you have always wanted to live because, if not now, when....and why not?

Tracklist:

Be The One God Willing We Are More Than One Simple Complicated Man Heartbreaker Never Let You Go Is That All Folks She's My Girl Promise Me Home With You Let's Just Dance We've Got Tonight feat. Amy Wadge Be Gentle The Song We'll Remember

Michael made his West End debut when Cameron Mackintosh cast him as Marius Pontmercy in the original London production of Les Misérables 35 years ago. Last year Ball led an all-star company for the special concert engagement of Les Mis, playing Javert, a role that he is thrilled to reprise this festive season, in response to the challenges of 2020 and the necessity to open theatres countrywide- The Show Must Go On!

His previous theatre credits include Chess at the London Coliseum, Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Adelphi Theatre, Mack and Mabel at Chichester Festival Theatre and on tour, Passion at the Queen's Theatre, Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre and on tour, The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre and then on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, Aspects of Love at the Prince of Wales Theatre and on Broadway, Patience at New York City Opera, Kismet at the London Coliseum (with Alfie Boe), Alone Together at the Donmar and Theatre Royal, Haymarket and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, where he played Carrie Hope Fletcher's stage father, Caractacus Potts.

Alongside his musical theatre career, for which he has received two Olivier Awards and an OBE, Ball is a platinum-selling recording/concert artist, and was the first musical theatre star to have been given a solo concert at BBC Proms. In 2020 Michael topped the singles charts with Captain Tom Moore and the Voices of Care Choir with You'll Never Walk Alone in aid of NHS Charities Together. He currently presents The Michael Ball Show on BBC Radio 2 and has also presented multiple television series. Alongside his solo career, Michael has had a number of triumphs with Alfie Boe - number 1 albums in 2016 & 2017, followed by a third album release in 2019 which debuted at number 2. With combined sales of over 1.5 million, it led to them winning a pair of Classical Brit awards and being asked to front their own ITV specials, as well as touring international arenas. In 2019, Ball completed a 23 date tour of the UK to coincide with the release of his number 1 album, Coming Home To You. Their fourth studio album, titled Together at Christmas, was released at the end of 2021.