Meryl Streep, Lang Lang, Sondra Radvanovsky and More Take Part in THE RESOUNDING CONCERT Benefit Event

The Royal Conservatory’s season gala will take place virtually on October 17.

Over the last 11 years, The Royal Conservatory's season gala concerts have featured some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Yo-Yo Ma, Bill Murray, Lang Lang, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Wynton Marsalis are just some of the artists who have enchanted and delighted us on the Koerner Hall stage.

Restrictions on public performances have meant that the Conservatory has had to reimagine the season gala for 2020-21 and, on October 17, the RCM is proud to present The Resounding Concert, a free online benefit event featuring a host of international superstars who have performed at Koerner Hall and have become its worldwide ambassadors. Best of all, their virtual performances will be free for everyone!

A galaxy of stars of classical, jazz, pop, and world music will come together for this extravaganza to bring the joy of music to communities across Canada and around the world via online broadcast at rcmusic.com/ResoundingEvent.

This celebration of music in support of Koerner Hall and The Royal Conservatory of Music will include performances by Chinese superstar pianist Lang Lang (who performed a season gala concert in Koerner Hall in 2016); celebrated American-Canadian soprano Sondra Radvanovsky; young Canadian pianist and an alumnus of the Conservatory's Glenn Gould School Jan Lisiecki (who has appeared on the Koerner Hall stage five times and recorded in the Hall); Indian tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain (who made his Conservatory debut during the Grand Opening Festival of Koerner Hall and subsequently returned twice more) in an exclusive improvised jam session with the world's reigning rhythm section; Canadian concert violinist and violist James Ehnes (who made his debut during Koerner Hall's inaugural concert season); Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba (whose Koerner Hall debut was in 2012 and a return visit in 2017); and award-winning British violinist Daniel Hope (who appeared in Koerner Hall four times since 2015). The evening will also include appearances by Hollywood star Meryl Streep (who performed in a season gala concert in Philip Roth's Everyman with the Takács Quartet in 2015) and Buffy Sainte-Marie, the legendary Cree singer-songwriter who has been a trailblazer, a disruptor of the status quo, as well as a recipient of an Honorary Fellowship from The Royal Conservatory.

And that is not all - more electrifying artists will be announced soon!

Although the livestream is free, The Royal Conservatory is deeply grateful for donations in support of the Fund for Koerner Hall in order to keep bringing live music to audiences and keep artists working.

For those in Toronto, dinner packages are also available at the following levels:

Orchestra Level Patron:

Group Dinner for eight to ten people - $8,000

• A curated three-course dinner by Daniel et Daniel delivered to your door, with gifts from the RCM

• Your choice of four bottles of wine from our excellent selection

• Option of complimentary butler service

(Please note that per government guidelines surrounding COVID-19, in choosing butler service, the number of guests will be limited to eight since two service staff will be present.)

First Balcony Patron:

Delectable Dinner for two people - $2,000

• A curated three-course dinner by Daniel et Daniel delivered to your door, with gifts from the RCM

• Your choice of a bottle of wine from our excellent selection

Second Balcony Patron:

Celebration box for up to four people - $500

• Wine and cheese selection

OR

• Cocktails and snack selection delivered to your door

Presenting Patrons will be recognized on screen during the event and will receive a tax receipt for the maximum allowable amount.

To register for the free livestream, purchase a dinner package, and donate, please visit rcmusic.com/ResoundingEvent.

Early bird registrations are eligible to choose one of the following free livestreams:

Music from The Cuban, featuring Hilario Durán on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8pm

KUNÉ - Canada's Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8pm

