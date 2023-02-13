Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meridian Performances Announces Concert Pianist and Transcriber Florian Noack In Concert

The concert is on April 25.

Feb. 13, 2023  

On April 25, award-winning Belgian concert pianist and transcriber Florian Noack brings the Meridian Performances season to a climactic close with his New York City recital debut. His stunning piano transcriptions of Bach's Brandenberg Concerto No. 3 and Rimsky-Korsakov's hauntingly beautiful Scheherazade are paired with a second half featuring six transcendental etudes by Liszt and Liapunov.

Noack recently expressed his care in curating the repertoire for his upcoming concert: "Building a concert program is like mental gymnastics; there are so many parameters to harmonize. It is always about balance - of the specific characters of the works, their possible and attractive coherence." His Merkin Hall performance in April is the culmination of Florian's pursuit of balance, excitement, and virtuosity.

ECHO Klassik Award's 'Emerging Artist of the Year 2015', Florian Noack has recorded six well-received CDs boasting a panoply of musical styles. Accolades for his recordings include The International Classical Music Award, the Octave de la Musique, a nomination for Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik, and the Diapason d'Or of the Year 2017.

His piano transcriptions, based on orchestral works by Tchaikovsky, Lyadov, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov, Bach, Rimsky-Korsakov, Prokofiev, and more, have attracted the attention of internationally renowned musicians such as Boris Berezovsky and Dmitri Bashkirov. As a collaborative artist, he joined the Fratres Trio with violinist Fedor Rudin (Konzertmeister of the Wiener Philharmoniker) and saxophonist Hayrapet Arakelyan in 2016. His eclectic musical interests stretch from standard concert pieces to repertoire typical from the 1920s and beyond, merging the world of jazz and classical.

Founded in 2018, Meridian Performances began as salon concerts in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut. With each succeeding season, the series has grown in both size and stature. Meridian has carefully chosen six concerts for its 2022-2023 presentations, bringing internationally acclaimed talent and a kaleidoscopic variety of repertoire to New York and making them affordable.


VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Celebrates the Life and Career of Burt Bacharach Photo
VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Celebrates the Life and Career of Burt Bacharach
During this weekend's broadcast, CBS Sunday Morning reflected on the career of songwriter, composer and record producer Burt Bacharach, who died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at age 94.
Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features news anchor and entertainment host Tamsen Fadal. Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show.
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS in the West End Photo
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will transfer to the West End for 16 weeks only beginning in September! The star-studded cast will be led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Mariah Carey Surprises the Cast On Stage at SOME LIKE IT HOT
Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance following a performance of Some Like It Hot on Friday, February 10. Carey serves on the producing team of the new musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

