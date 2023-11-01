Melodia Women's Choir to Present THE CIRCLE NEVER ENDS Concert

The concert will take place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Melodia Women's Choir will present, "The Circle Never Ends," a Fall concert that promises to captivate the heart and soul. This mesmerizing musical event will take place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Holy Apostles. In addition, there will be a free virtual concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM (EST) via YouTube.

Melodia Women's Choir, renowned for its dedication to promoting women in music, has curated a program that combines moving music and striking prose. The concert will feature the world premiere of a commissioned work by Zanaida Robles, "From the Stone Age," and a rare performance of Amy Beach's epic composition, "The Chambered Nautilus," The concert's collection of music explores the themes of life, love, and truth, reminding us of the constant renewal of life.

Melodia Artistic Director and Conductor Cynthia Powell speaks on the power of this theme, "As the season nears a close, "The Circle Never Ends" promises to be an event that transcends the boundaries of time and emotion, taking the audience on a journey through the depth and beauty of the human experience."

The concert will be accompanied by Allison Sniffin on piano, Francesca Ferrera on flute, and Jules Biber on cello. Highlights on the program also include:

  • "Our revels now are ended" - A composition by Bob Chilcott, inviting reflection on freedom and its meaning.

  • "as freedom is a breakfastfood" - A stirring composition by Ron Perera.

  • "let me listen" - An emotive piece by Dan Forrest.

  • "All will be well" - A composition by Will Todd, resonating with hope and positivity.

  • "The Sun Never Says" - An alluring piece by Dan Forrest

Powell states, "It's impossible to deny the thought-provoking nature of this music. Every piece, though uniquely different, provides a moment for audiences to feel immersed in the magic of lyrical sound and reflective texts."

Don't miss a chance to be part of this extraordinary musical journey. To learn more and stay updated on Melodia Women's Choir follow Melodia on social media and visit their website atClick HereClick Here

Our Fall 2023 Concert, "The Circle Never Ends" is Sunday, November 19 at 3:00PM at Holy Apostles (296 Ninth Avenue, bet W27th & W. 28th Streets, NY, NY 1000). Admission to the live concert is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online. The virtual concert is free of charge with online registration.




