Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal-Led CARMEN Musical Film Adaptation To Be Released This April

Feb. 01, 2023  
The film adaptation of Bizet's classic opera, Carmen, will hit theaters this spring! The adaptation starring Academy Award-nominee Paul Mescal and 'In the Heights' star Melissa Barrera will be released on April 21, 2023.

The film is directed by Benjamin Millepied. In a 2019 statement to Variety, Millepied shared "'Carmen' is the opera of my childhood. Growing up, it was an ever-present part of my musical beginnings. It has inspired me greatly as an artist. For many years, I have been passionate about creating a film musical, and 'Carmen' presents an incredibly exciting opportunity for exploring dance and music onscreen."

Melissa Barerra is a Mexican actress and singer, best known for portraying Vanessa in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. She has appeared on the telenovelas La Mujer de Judas and La Otra Cara Del Alma and in the films Scream and Keep Breathing. She studied at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.

Paul Mescal's theatre credits include: The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/Abbey Theatre, Dublin); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Gaiety Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Kilkenny Arts Festival); A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (Dublin Theatre Festival); The Great Gatsby; The Red Shoes (Gate Theatre, Dublin). His television work includes Normal People (for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor), and for film, his credits include Foe; Aftersun (for which he has just been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA); God's Creatures; and The Lost Daughter.

Bizet's opera tells the story of Carmen, the most desired woman in town. Every man wants her, and every woman envies her. Sparks fly when Carmen meets the young soldier Don Jos, and they quickly begin a passionate affair. Jos is ready to sacrifice everything for Carmen: his reputation, his career, even his family. But when Carmen leaves Jos for the handsome bullfighter Escamillo, a tangled web of lust, obsession, and jealousy play out to fatal effect.

