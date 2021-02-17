Meghan Faddis Launches Virtual Fitness And Wellness Platform For Artists

Inside Out Performance is a virtual fitness platform for artists, by artists. Inside Out Performance serves as a virtual boutique fitness studio offering a wide variety of live, drop-in style group classes led by highly qualified instructors with experience in both performing arts and exercise science.

Founder, Meghan Faddis, speaks more about the platform and its creation:

I was in the middle of a Q&A over Zoom with some Broadway patrons, when I was asked "Do you have a real job now? What do you do for money?" This was not the first person to have asked me this exact question since the pandemic severely crippled the theatre industry. I also knew that I was not alone in this experience.

The Broadway shutdown has caused many performing artists to rely on their secondary job in the fitness/wellness industry, but it too has been severely impacted by the virus; furloughs, studio closures, and limited in person teaching positions left many out of yet another job. Nonetheless, we adapted. Individually, we transitioned to virtual teaching, acquired new certifications, developed our own classes, and hustled to build and maintain clientele in the middle of a pandemic. Inside Out Performance's virtual class platform was conceived in an effort to provide a supplemental teaching opportunity for performers who found themselves in this position as well, and to share the gift of healing through movement with other artists during these unprecedented times.

Inside Out Performance's team of weekly instructors currently includes: Charnette Batey, Katie Brunson, Holly Cinnamon, Elaine Cotter, Beth Crandall, Melissa Geerlof, Karen Hyland, Alex Prakken, John Peterson, and Keaton Whittaker.

All virtual live classes are offered for $12 or sign up for a monthly membership to gain access to unlimited live classes and an on demand library of past classes. Book your first class here!