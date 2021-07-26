Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren to Perform THE BEST OF BROADWAY with the San Diego Symphony

The San Diego Symphony will celebrate its opening weekend with "The Best of Broadway," on August 7th featuring Broadway luminaries Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren.

The opening weekend of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will be celebrated with this dazzling constellation of Broadway star power singing their hearts out with the San Diego Symphony and led by Broadway conductor Rob Fisher.

The evening is set to include tunes from beloved Broadway musicals including A Chorus Line, The Band's Visit, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, and more.

The opening weekend will kick off Friday night with Rafael Payare and The San Diego Symphony in his public concert debut at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

The weekend will be capped off on August 8 with seven-time GRAMMY Award-winner Gladys Knight with special guest Naturally 7.

