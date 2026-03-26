Megan Hilty, John Lloyd Young, and More Will Perform at Café Carlyle

Cafe Carlyle has announced its upcoming season of performances, which will include Megan Hilty, John Lloyd Young, and more.

The season will kick off with Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young, performing April 7–11, followed by China Forbes from April 14–18 and Matt Friend from April 21–23. Brian Newman returns for a two-night engagement April 24–25, before Peter Cincotti takes the stage from April 28 through May 2.

In May, John Pizzarelli performs May 5–9, followed by Stella Cole from May 12–16. A special Sunday event on May 17 at 5:45 PM (doors open at 4:00 PM) features Earl Rose & Friends with violinist Tessa Lark. Dina Martina then appears May 19–21, with Anthony Nunziata closing out the month’s performances May 22–23.

The lineup will continue into June with Alex Newell from June 9–13, and concludes with a special extended residency by Megan Hilty from June 16–27.

Learn more about the upcoming performances here.